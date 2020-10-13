Grab this Logitech G502 SE for $35, down from its usual $80 price

This Amazon Prime Day, if you need a new gaming mouse, why not grab a classic? Logitech’s updated G502 SE is practically skating off the shelves at $35, a 56-percent cut from the usual $80 price. Whew!

It’s got Logitech’s high-performance Hero 16k sensor, created for accuracy even at high dpi settings, 11 customizable buttons, and onboard memory so your customizations transfer between computers. Prefer a heavier mouse? No problem, with five removable 3.6g weights so you can pack it as heavy as you like. It’s also got programmable RGB lighting and lightsync, which keeps all of your other Logitech gear glowing the same.

Heck, at that price grab one as a backup in case your daily mouse breaks. Nobody wants to have to wait to game.

The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

