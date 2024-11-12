Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Feeling nostalgic? GRID Studio’s Black Friday sale is serving up some tech treasures. Imagine iconic gadgets turned into unique art pieces, ready to liven up your walls.

But here’s where it gets really good. For a limited time, they’re offering a generous 20% discount. Just use promo code BF20 at checkout to save. The coupon is good through November 28.

What’s GRID Studio About?

GRID Studio transforms classic tech into beautiful wall art. They break down old gadgets, collect all the pieces inside them, and then frame the parts, creating something cool and nostalgic.

Kevin swears by these. They’re always a hit at parties. And then it gets to a point where you’re collecting them like Pikachu cards because you want to catch them all.

Deals You Can’t Miss

Dive into the past with gadgets reimagined as art, and let every piece rekindle memories of yesteryear. Here are some of the best deals you’ll find at Grid Studio:

Why Grab These?

These aren’t just gadgets; they’re pieces of art and history. Each item brings back memories and adds a unique touch to any space.

Eventually, GridStudio is going to run out of the stuff to make these, so they’re literally a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

On top of that, these deals won’t last long. Use code BF20 for 20% off (excluding specials) until November 28. It’s the perfect time to add some tech history to your home decor. And they make for great holiday gifts too.

Get ready to transform your walls and relive some iconic tech moments. Don’t let these treasures slip away.

