Hallmark has a new service that lets you send cards from your phone with your own handwriting

Hallmark is taking a step into the 21st century by changing the way we send greeting cards. The company’s new Sign and Send service lets you send actual, physical cards to people just by using your smartphone.

This new feature can take a lot of the hassle out of sending any kind of card to friends or family. With Sign and Send, you no longer have to browse the aisles of your local CVS to find that perfect card that you can then personalize and send on its way. Now, you can do it all from your phone, at Hallmark.com.

So how does it work? Well, it’s actually fairly simple. All you have to do is head over to the Hallmark website. From there, you can browse a variety of different cards for virtually every occasion, including birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, and many more.

Once you’ve found a card that suits your needs, you can then write a personalized message and take a picture and upload it to the Hallmark website, and the company will print your message on the card you chose. After that, Hallmark will send your card to the designated address, and your job is done!

For now, Hallmark is charging $2.49 for this service, on top of the cost of a card. On the website, cards start at around $2.99. That means that, for just over $5 you can send a personalized card to anyone, all while not having to ever leave your home. Pretty cool, right?

Sign and Send is a great way for Hallmark customers to send personalized cards. With thousands of options to choose from on the company’s website, you won’t find a better selection of cards anywhere. Couple this with the convenience of Sign and Send, and you have an easy and convenient new way to send personalized cards.

