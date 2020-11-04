HappyMod is a 3rd party Android Games Store that’s totally worth checking out

The Google Play Store is the largest mobile app store globally, and while many Android users are happy with what it offers, some aren’t. Then there’s the third-party content; until now, Android users have needed to root their devices to install this content, a somewhat risky process that can potentially ruin your device.

Now there’s no need. Now you can use an alternative app store called HappyMod, a store that offers only unofficial Android apps and games that are barred from the official store. The store contains more than 30,000 files, and that number is increasing by the day, and it’s all free to use.

How to Install HappyMod:

There is just one way to install HappyMod; you have to install the APK file onto your device directly:

Go into your Android Settings app and go to Security. Enable Unknown Sources option – this allows the app to install Download the HappyMod .apk file to your device and ignore the security warning 4. Tap OK and then go to your Downloads location Double-tap the file and wait for the HappyMod icon to appear on your home screen – the installation is finished.

How to Use HappyMod:

HappyMod is laid out, much like the official store, with app categories to choose from. Tap a category and find an app or game to download. Tap it, follow the on-screen instructions, and your app will be installed. Another window shows you all the latest store additions.

HappyMod Features:

HappyMod comes with a lot of useful features:

Free – HappyMod is and always will be free to use

Unofficial apps and games – more than 30,000 APK files are available for download ● Fast, safe downloads – every app is out through a virus-scanner before it is allowed into the store, and you get the fastest download speeds of any similar app store.

HappyMod supports multiple languages, including traditional and simplified Chinese, English, Italian, Thai, and many more.

Pause/Resume – you can stop and start your downloads as and when you want to Fixing HappyMod Errors:

While HappyMod is one of the more stable app stores, there are a few errors that keep appearing – they are easy to fix:

Problem Parsing the Package:

The APK parser has to be able to read a sequence of symbols, characters, and/or digits from the source code, and if it can’t wait for some reason, the error is thrown. There could be many reasons for this, including incomplete or corrupted file download, incompatibility with your Android device, and many more. Because of this, there are a few ways to fix it, so work through until the error is fixed on your device:

Method 1: Check the Manifested HappyMod APK File:

This file is created when you customize the HappyMod app, for example, removing the ads. If you customized your app, follow these steps:

Open the HappyMod .apk file on your Android device. Find the andriomanifest.xml file and open it. Reset to default settings, save and close. Also, if you changed the file name, this could throw up the error.

Method 2: USB Debugging

Go into Android Settings and tap on About Device Tap on Build Number seven times quickly – you should see a popup message telling you that you are now a developer. Ack to Settings, tap on Developer. Find and enable USB Debugging. Install HappyMod, and it will work okay.

Method 3: Corrupted File

If the file you installed was corrupted, delete it and reinstall, ensuring you only use the official source and that you are downloading a complete, safe file.

HappyMod Not Installed

This could happen for a few reasons, so start with method 1 and work through until the error has been resolved on your device:

Method 1: Clear Package Installer Cache and Data

GO into Android Settings > Apps ( Manage Apps on some Android versions ) Tap System>Package Installer In turn, tap Clear Data and Clear Cache (Android 6.0 Marshmallow users should look in Storage) 4. Try again – it should now install

If the error persists, try the next method:

Method 2: Enable Unknown Sources

Go into Android Settings>Security. Enable the Unknown Sources option Try again – if HappyMod still doesn’t work, delete it. Making sure you keep that option enabled, reinstall it

Method 3: Rooted Devices Only

If you rooted your device before installing HappyMod, try this:

Download a good root explorer app onto your Android device Open and copy the APK. Go to System>App and make sure it has permissions enabled Close Settings, the app should now work.

Method 4: Clear Space and Set Path

One of the main reasons why an app doesn’t work is lack of space. Uninstall unused apps, delete files you no longer need, empty your cache, move your media to another storage option, and so on. Another reason is that you are trying to install it on your SD card. First off, try not to as the APK installer sometimes struggles to read files from SD cards. If you do, make sure the card is correctly mounted.

HappyMod offers Android users an excellent alternative to the official app store; it’s free so try it today.

