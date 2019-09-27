Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for October 2019

Free games are good games, even when they are bad games. I think Confucius said that. Or maybe it was me, earlier this morning, when I was on the Mucinex real hard. You know how I do.

Regardless, it’s almost October – aka Spooky Szn – so that means it’s time for another round of free games for Xbox owners that have an active Games with Gold subscription. Check out the free titles below.

Free Xbox Games with Gold for October 2019

This month’s batch of free Games with Gold is ok. Just ok. Ninja Gaiden 3 for Xbox 360 is probably the most exciting title here, but Friday the 13th is very on-brand for the month, so that’s cool.

Tembo the Badass Elephant (October 1-31) – I’m going to be real honest here, I’ve never even heard of this game, but from the footage above, it looks like a platformer with a cool style. You just smash a bunch of stuff from what I can tell.

Friday the 13th (October 16-November 15) – Play as campers or Jason in this multiplayer title that has you hiding or hacking. If you are looking for something fun to play with your friends, this will do nicely.

Bolt (October 1-15) – Super weird add this month, but in Bolt, you play as – yep, you guessed it – Bolt and Penny in this 3D platform puzzler.

Ninja Gaiden 3 (October 16-31) – If you just want to hack up a bunch of baddies while doing some cool moves, this one definitely meets that criteria.

There you have it, the free games for Xbox Games with Gold subscribers. Remember, you must have an active subscription to access these titles.

