Here’s everything coming to Netflix in July 2020

I don’t know about you, but April and May seemed to drag on for approximately 84 years, and then we flew through June. Now, we’re knocking on July’s door, which means it is time for a new batch of content coming to the streaming giant, Netflix.

As it is every month, Netflix is releasing a smattering of new content, both from their own studios as well as plenty of shows and movies from other studios. July sees a huge amount of Netflix programming, even more than is listed below under the “Netflix Original” tag that is used for series. Movies, documentaries, and even anime from Netflix make up a large amount of the content coming this month.

Even with the large influx of Netflix-owned content, it looks like a solid month of content, so if you are curious to see everything that will be available in July, make sure to check out the full list below.

Check out everything coming to Netflix in July 2020

July 1

#AnneFrank: Parallel Stories



A Bridge Too Far



A Thousand Words



A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!



Ali



Batman: Mask of the Phantasm



Charlotte’s Web



Clash of the Titans (1981)



Cleo & Cuquin : Season 2



Cloud Atlas



David Foster: Off the Record



Definitely, Maybe



Delta Farce



Donnie Brasco



Double Jeopardy



Fiddler on the Roof



Frida



I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry



Killing Hasselhoff



Kingdom : Season 1-3



Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events



Mean Streets



Million Dollar Baby



Paranormal Activity



Red Riding Hood (2011)



Schindler’s List



Sleepless in Seattle



Sleepy Hollow



Spaceballs



Splice



Stand and Deliver



Stardust



Starsky & Hutch



Sucker Punch



Swordfish



The Art of War



The Devil’s Advocate



The F**k-It List



The Firm



The Karate Kid



The Karate Kid Part II



The Karate Kid Part III



The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!



The Town



The Witches



This Christmas



Total Recall (1990)



Trotro



Winchester



Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2

Deadwind: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Say I Do (NFLX Original)

Under the Riccione Sun

Unsolved Mysteries

July 2

Warrior Nun (Netflix Original)

Thiago Ventura: Pokas

July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cable Girls: Final Season Part 2 (NFLX Original)

Desperados

JU-ON: Origins (NFLX Original)

Southern Survival (NFLX Original)

July 5

ONLY

July 6

A Kid From Coney Island

July 7

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

July 8

The Long Dumb Road



Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Stateless: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

What Is Love? (NFLX Original)

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020

The Protector: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club

Down to Earth with Zac Efron(Netflix Original)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space

Dating Around: Brazil(NFLX Original)

The Old Guard

The Twelve(NFLX Original)

July 14

The Business of Drugs

On est ensemble (We Are One)

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser

July 15

Dark Desire(Netflix Original)

Gli Infedeli (The Players)

Skin Decisions: Before and After(NFLX Original)

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

July 16

Fatal Affair

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix Original)

MILF

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) (Netflix Original)

Cursed (NFLX Original)

Funan

July 18

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

July 19

The Last Dance

July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking

Street Food: Latin America

July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

Love on the Spectrum

Norsemen: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs (NFLX Original)

Spotlight

July 23

The Larva Island Movie

July 24

A Cantar (Sing On! Spain) (Netflix Original)

Animal Crackers

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2

Ofrenda a la tormenta

July 26

Banana Split

Shameless: Season 10

July 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Lany

July 29

The Hater

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

July 30

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy

July 31

Get Even (Netflix Original)

Latte and the Magic Waterstone

Seriously Single

The Speed Cubers

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (NFLX Original)

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (NFLX Original)

Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (NFLX Original)

There you have it, everything coming to Netflix in July!

What do you think? What are you most excited to watch? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: