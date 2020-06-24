Entertainment
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in July 2020
Can’t wait to not watch 99% of these.
I don’t know about you, but April and May seemed to drag on for approximately 84 years, and then we flew through June. Now, we’re knocking on July’s door, which means it is time for a new batch of content coming to the streaming giant, Netflix.
As it is every month, Netflix is releasing a smattering of new content, both from their own studios as well as plenty of shows and movies from other studios. July sees a huge amount of Netflix programming, even more than is listed below under the “Netflix Original” tag that is used for series. Movies, documentaries, and even anime from Netflix make up a large amount of the content coming this month.
Even with the large influx of Netflix-owned content, it looks like a solid month of content, so if you are curious to see everything that will be available in July, make sure to check out the full list below.
Check out everything coming to Netflix in July 2020
July 1
- #AnneFrank: Parallel Stories
- A Bridge Too Far
- A Thousand Words
- A Touch of Green: Season 1
- A Walk to Remember
- Abby Hatcher: Season 1
- Airplane!
- Ali
- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
- Charlotte’s Web
- Clash of the Titans (1981)
- Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
- Cloud Atlas
- David Foster: Off the Record
- Definitely, Maybe
- Delta Farce
- Donnie Brasco
- Double Jeopardy
- Fiddler on the Roof
- Frida
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- Killing Hasselhoff
- Kingdom: Season 1-3
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Mean Streets
- Million Dollar Baby
- Paranormal Activity
- Red Riding Hood (2011)
- Schindler’s List
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Sleepy Hollow
- Spaceballs
- Splice
- Stand and Deliver
- Stardust
- Starsky & Hutch
- Sucker Punch
- Swordfish
- The Art of War
- The Devil’s Advocate
- The F**k-It List
- The Firm
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Town
- The Witches
- This Christmas
- Total Recall (1990)
- Trotro
- Winchester
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2
- Deadwind: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Say I Do (NFLX Original)
- Under the Riccione Sun
- Unsolved Mysteries
July 2
- Warrior Nun (Netflix Original)
- Thiago Ventura: Pokas
July 3
- The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Cable Girls: Final Season Part 2 (NFLX Original)
- Desperados
- JU-ON: Origins (NFLX Original)
- Southern Survival (NFLX Original)
July 5
- ONLY
July 6
- A Kid From Coney Island
July 7
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
July 8
- The Long Dumb Road
- Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
- Stateless: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- What Is Love? (NFLX Original)
- Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
July 9
- Japan Sinks: 2020
- The Protector: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
July 10
- The Claudia Kishi Club
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron(Netflix Original)
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space
- Dating Around: Brazil(NFLX Original)
- The Old Guard
- The Twelve(NFLX Original)
July 14
- The Business of Drugs
- On est ensemble (We Are One)
- Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser
July 15
- Dark Desire(Netflix Original)
- Gli Infedeli (The Players)
- Skin Decisions: Before and After(NFLX Original)
- Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
July 16
- Fatal Affair
- Indian Matchmaking (Netflix Original)
- MILF
- Pride and Prejudice (2005)
July 17
- Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) (Netflix Original)
- Cursed (NFLX Original)
- Funan
July 18
- Gigantosaurus: Season 1
- The Notebook
July 19
- The Last Dance
July 20
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Ip Man 4: The Finale
- Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking
- Street Food: Latin America
July 22
- 61
- Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
- Love on the Spectrum
- Norsemen: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
- Signs (NFLX Original)
- Spotlight
July 23
- The Larva Island Movie
July 24
- A Cantar (Sing On! Spain) (Netflix Original)
- Animal Crackers
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing
- In the Dark: Season 2
- The Kissing Booth 2
- Ofrenda a la tormenta
July 26
- Banana Split
- Shameless: Season 10
July 28
- Jeopardy!: Collection 6
- Last Chance U: Lany
July 29
- The Hater
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
July 30
- Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
- Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy
July 31
- Get Even (Netflix Original)
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone
- Seriously Single
- The Speed Cubers
- Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (NFLX Original)
- The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (NFLX Original)
- Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (NFLX Original)
There you have it, everything coming to Netflix in July!
What do you think? What are you most excited to watch? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
