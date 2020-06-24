It looks like Amazon wants to add live programming to Prime Video

With so many different streaming services available, it can be difficult to separate yourself from the pack. At their core, most provide movies, shows, and documentaries to subscribers, but rarely do they offer any type of live TV service. Hulu is one exception here, with a $45 live TV package, but now it seems Amazon is trying to get in on live programming, as well.

According to a report from Protocol, Amazon has posted multiple job listings that point to the company’s interest in live TV through Prime Video. An industry insider for Amazon tells Protocol that the company is “actively pursuing” deals to license live content on its Prime Video platform.

Amazon has featured some live programming in the past but focused on sporting events like Thursday Night Football from the NFL. This type of content could expand to live concerts, political campaigns, and more. Amazon is also looking at 24/7 livestreams of TV stations, according to a job listing that states, “Linear TV enables customers to watch 24/7 streams of their favorite TV stations airing programs including sports, news, movies, award shows, special events and TV shows.”

One listing also goes into more detail about Prime Video’s current guide layout, which, even without the addition of live TV, would be great to see, as Prime Video has one of the most unwieldy UI experiences of any streaming platform.

Overall, it will be interesting to see where this goes. While it seems basically everyone consumes streaming content, it’s important to remember that live TV is still a dominant factor in US households.

