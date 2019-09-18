Connect with us

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in October 2019

If you need Kevin, he’ll be watching Bad Boys 1 and 2 on repeat.

If you’ve already watched everything September has had to offer on Netflix, then I guess you can start getting excited about what’s to come in October.

You would think with October being the real start to Spooky Szn, there would be a lot of horror coming to the streaming service this month, but unless you’re trying to get down with The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween, new horror choices are pretty slim this month.

The silver lining here is that we are finally getting the Breaking Bad movie on October 11. Kevin will literally not stop telling me to watch Breaking Bad, so I guess I should probably do that before the movie drops, huh?

You can check out the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix below.

Everything coming to Netflix in October 2019

Oct. 1

  • Carmen Sandiego: Season 2
  • Nikki Glaser: Bangin’
  • 93 days
  • A.M.I.
  • Along Came a Spider
  • Bad Boys
  • Bad Boys II
  • Blow
  • Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1
  • Charlie’s Angels
  • Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
  • Cheese in the Trap: Season 1
  • Chicago Typewriter: Season 1
  • Crash
  • Exit Wounds
  • Good Burger
  • Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
  • Honey 2
  • House of the Witch
  • Lagos Real Fake Life
  • Men in Black II
  • Moms at War
  • No Reservations
  • Ocean’s Thirteen
  • Ocean’s Twelve
  • One Direction: This Is Us
  • Payday
  • Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
  • Scream 2
  • Senna
  • Signal: Season 1
  • Sin City
  • Sinister Circle
  • Supergirl
  • Superman Returns
  • Surf’s Up
  • The Bucket List
  • The Flintstones
  • The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
  • The Island
  • The Pursuit of Happyness
  • The Rugrats Movie
  • The Time Traveler’s Wife
  • Tomorrow with You: Season 1
  • Trainspotting
  • Troy
  • Tunnel: Season 1
  • Unaccompanied Minors
  • Walking Out

Shows coming to Netflix on Oct. 2

  • Living Undocumented
  • Ready to Mingle (Solteras)
  • Rotten: Season 2

Oct. 3

  • Seis Manos Oct. 4
  • Big Mouth: Season 3
  • Creeped Out: Season 2
  • In the Tall Grass
  • Peaky Blinders: Season 5
  • Raising Dion
  • Super Monsters: Season 3
  • Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween

Oct. 5

  • Legend Quest: Masters of Myth

Oct. 7

  • Match! Tennis Juniors
  • The Water Diviner

Oct. 8

  • Deon Cole: Cole Hearted
  • The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween

Oct. 9

  • After
  • Rhythm + Flow

Oct. 10

  • Schitt’s Creek: Season 5
  • Ultramarine Magmell

Oct. 11

  • El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
  • The Forest of Love
  • Fractured
  • Haunted: Season 2
  • Insatiable: Season 2
  • La influencia
  • Plan Coeur: Season 2
  • The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch
  • YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2

Oct. 12

  • Banlieusards

Oct. 15

  • Dark Crimes

Oct. 16

  • Ghosts of Sugar Land
  • Sinister 2

Oct. 17

  • The Karate Kid
  • THE UNLISTED

Shows coming to Netflix on Oct. 18

  • The Yard (Avlu)
  • Baby: Season 2
  • Eli
  • Interior Design Masters
  • The House of Flowers: Season 2
  • The Laundromat
  • Living with Yourself
  • MeatEater: Season 8
  • Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali
  • Seventeen
  • Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2
  • Tell Me Who I Am
  • Toon: Seasons 1-2
  • Unnatural Selection
  • Upstarts

Oct. 19

  • Men in Black

Oct. 21

  • Echo in the Canyon
  • Free Fire

Oct. 22

  • Jenny Slate: Stage Fright

Oct. 23

  • Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
  • Dancing with the Birds
  • Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

Oct. 24

  • Daybreak
  • Revenge of Pontianak

Oct. 25

  • A Tale of Love and Darkness
  • Assimilate
  • Brigada Costa del Sol
  • Brotherhood
  • Dolemite Is My Name
  • Greenhouse Academy: Season 3
  • The Kominsky Method: Season 2
  • Monzon
  • Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!)
  • Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)
  • Prank Encounters
  • Rattlesnake
  • It Takes a Lunatic

Oct. 28

  • A 3 Minute Hug
  • Little Miss Sumo
  • Shine On with Reese: Season 1

Oct. 29

  • Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy

Oct. 30

  • Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine

Oct. 31

  • Kengan Ashura: Part ll
  • Nowhere Man
  • Raging Bull

