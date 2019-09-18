Here’s everything coming to Netflix in October 2019

If you’ve already watched everything September has had to offer on Netflix, then I guess you can start getting excited about what’s to come in October.

You would think with October being the real start to Spooky Szn, there would be a lot of horror coming to the streaming service this month, but unless you’re trying to get down with The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween, new horror choices are pretty slim this month.

The silver lining here is that we are finally getting the Breaking Bad movie on October 11. Kevin will literally not stop telling me to watch Breaking Bad, so I guess I should probably do that before the movie drops, huh?

You can check out the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix below.

Everything coming to Netflix in October 2019

Oct. 1

Carmen Sandiego: Season 2

Nikki Glaser: Bangin’

93 days

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Blow

Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cheese in the Trap: Season 1

Chicago Typewriter: Season 1

Crash

Exit Wounds

Good Burger

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Honey 2

House of the Witch

Lagos Real Fake Life

Men in Black II

Moms at War

No Reservations

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

One Direction: This Is Us

Payday

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Scream 2

Senna

Signal: Season 1

Sin City

Sinister Circle

Supergirl

Superman Returns

Surf’s Up

The Bucket List

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Island

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Rugrats Movie

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tomorrow with You: Season 1

Trainspotting

Troy

Tunnel: Season 1

Unaccompanied Minors

Walking Out

Shows coming to Netflix on Oct. 2

Living Undocumented

Ready to Mingle (Solteras)

Rotten: Season 2

Oct. 3

Seis Manos Oct. 4

Big Mouth: Season 3

Creeped Out: Season 2

In the Tall Grass

Peaky Blinders: Season 5

Raising Dion

Super Monsters: Season 3

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween

Oct. 5

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth

Oct. 7

Match! Tennis Juniors

The Water Diviner

Oct. 8

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween

Oct. 9

After

Rhythm + Flow

Oct. 10

Schitt’s Creek: Season 5

Ultramarine Magmell

Oct. 11

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

The Forest of Love

Fractured

Haunted: Season 2

Insatiable: Season 2

La influencia

Plan Coeur: Season 2

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2

Oct. 12

Banlieusards

Oct. 15

Dark Crimes

Oct. 16

Ghosts of Sugar Land

Sinister 2

Oct. 17

The Karate Kid

THE UNLISTED

Shows coming to Netflix on Oct. 18

The Yard (Avlu)

Baby: Season 2

Eli

Interior Design Masters

The House of Flowers: Season 2

The Laundromat

Living with Yourself

MeatEater: Season 8

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali

Seventeen

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2

Tell Me Who I Am

Toon: Seasons 1-2

Unnatural Selection

Upstarts

Oct. 19

Men in Black

Oct. 21

Echo in the Canyon

Free Fire

Oct. 22

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright

Oct. 23

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Dancing with the Birds

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

Oct. 24

Daybreak

Revenge of Pontianak

Oct. 25

A Tale of Love and Darkness

Assimilate

Brigada Costa del Sol

Brotherhood

Dolemite Is My Name

Greenhouse Academy: Season 3

The Kominsky Method: Season 2

Monzon

Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!)

Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)

Prank Encounters

Rattlesnake

It Takes a Lunatic

Oct. 28

A 3 Minute Hug

Little Miss Sumo

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

Oct. 29

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy

Oct. 30

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine

Oct. 31

Kengan Ashura: Part ll

Nowhere Man

Raging Bull

