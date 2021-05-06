Highster Mobile: A parent’s tool for cell phone monitoring

Kids today are getting cell phones at younger ages. According to various studies and research, the average age kids received their first cell phone is 10. But often, children are given a phone even younger, especially if they participate in sports and clubs.

However, many parents don’t realize how many dangers children are exposed to through their phones. What is a parent to do? Well, before giving any child a phone, all parents should install a cell phone monitoring app like Highster Mobile.

What Is Highster Mobile?

Highster Mobile is a cell phone monitoring app that can be used on iPhones, iPads, and Android devices. It is commonly utilized by parents and employers to monitor phones. Highster Mobile has been on the market for quite some time and is highly rated by past and current users.

Within minutes, Highster Mobile can be installed on the target phone and will start extracting the phone’s data. All retrieved information is easily viewable on the user’s private online account. Which can be easily accessed from on any internet-enabled device.

Unlike other products on the market, Highster Mobile only requires an affordable one-time payment and offers free lifetime upgrades. There’s no need to repurchase the product if your child gets a new cell phone or they upgrade their phone operating system.

Note: Do not use Highster Mobile for any illegal purposes. It can be utilized by parents to monitor their child’s device.

Useful Highster Mobile Features

Messages

Highster Mobile can retrieve all sent and received text messages including SMS, iMessage, and messages from apps. If the person is in your child’s contacts, you will be able to view their name. Texts can be retrieved from private messaging apps including Kik, Hangouts, LINE, Skype, Telegram, Viber and WhatsApp.

Social Media

Worried about what your child might be posting or whom they are messaging with? Utilize Highster Mobile to view their posts, uploaded media, and their messages on Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. Ensure they aren’t friending or communicating with strangers or scammers.

Call History

View all outgoing, incoming, and missed call logs on your child’s phone. Also, you can see the date and time stamps for each call and who the phone number belongs to if in their contacts.

Media

Photos, videos, and GIFs stored on the phone are all accessible on the Highster Mobile user dashboard. This includes media sent to your child.

GPS Location

Trying to make sure your child is where they say they are? Like at school or a team practice? Or maybe they lost their cell phone? Easily location your child’s cell phone with the GPS location feature.

Their location will appear on a Google-like map. However, the current location cannot be retrieved if the cell phone is off and/or the location services settings are turned off.

Browsing History

Parents can gain insight into their child’s interests by viewing their online history. What sites are they using? What are they searching online for? Monitoring their browsing history can also prevent them from viewing explicit and inappropriate content.

Installed Apps

New apps are being released every day that kids want to try. But should your child be utilizing them? See all apps installed on their device to ensure they are safe and secure.

What Child Dangers Can Highster Mobile Help Prevent?

Cyberbullying

Cyberbullying can come in many forms – texting, photos, videos and social media. Many sites have done what they can to prevent cyberbullying, but it isn’t enough. In a recent UNICEF study from 30 countries, about one in three young people say they have been a victim of online bullying. Parents must step up by monitoring their child’s phone use and create an environment for open communication.

Predators

Sexual predators lurk online to target naive, vulnerable, and persuadable kids. Most commonly, these predators are on social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat. They often disguise their true identity, pretending to be someone physically attractive and of the opposite sex as their target.

Their goal is to establish a relationship with the target and persuade them to provide their personal or financial information. Specifically for children, they may request they send explicit photos or videos.

Identity Theft

Many people don’t realize children are prime targets for identity theft online. Parents typically don’t check their child’s social security number and credit history until they are teenagers. By then, it will be too late with the damage already done. A child’s identity can be stolen by obtaining their full name, date of birth, living address, social security number, and other personal information.

Scammers

Scammers online target all people, not just children. They will often utilize tactics like messaging a legitimate link or saying you won a giveaway and require you to fill out a form. Scammers typically seek to obtain a person’s personal and financial information so it can be sold or used for identity theft.

Mental Health Issues

Phone and social media use can lead children to develop several mental health issues. This is especially the case if they are the victim of cyberbullying. Mental health problems associated with technology include addiction, suicidal thoughts, depressions, and FOMO (fear of missing out).

Clearly, Highster Mobile is a parent’s best friend in ensuring their child safely utilizes their phone. To learn more about this product, visit https://highstermobile.com/

