Hitman 3, one of 2021’s hottest games, is down to just $27 right now

It would be a crime to not jump on this deal.

If you own an Xbox and have $27 to spare, Hitman 3 is down to its lowest price at Eneba. Just use promo code HITPROM to get the discount. Additionally, Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition (Xbox) is discounted down to $38 with code HITPROM. The standard version of this game typically costs around $70.

Hitman 3 key delivers a grandiose finale to the blockbuster World of Assassination trilogy that took the gaming world by the storm! The title allows you to import your progress from Hitman and Hitman 2 games into the third installment for the perfect experience. Traverse the six new locations – Dubai, England, and Dartmoor among them, and commit assassinations in cold blood using your abilities of stealth, precision, and of course, a remarkable assortment of weaponry.

Point blank, it’s an insanely fun and immersive game. It would be a crime to not jump on this deal. If this is a game that you’ve been meaning to pick up, well now is the time. You won’t find it any cheaper than this. Click the button below for more details.

