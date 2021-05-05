Deals
Hitman 3, one of 2021’s hottest games, is down to just $27 right now
It would be a crime to not jump on this deal.
If you own an Xbox and have $27 to spare, Hitman 3 is down to its lowest price at Eneba. Just use promo code HITPROM to get the discount. Additionally, Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition (Xbox) is discounted down to $38 with code HITPROM. The standard version of this game typically costs around $70.
Hitman 3 key delivers a grandiose finale to the blockbuster World of Assassination trilogy that took the gaming world by the storm! The title allows you to import your progress from Hitman and Hitman 2 games into the third installment for the perfect experience. Traverse the six new locations – Dubai, England, and Dartmoor among them, and commit assassinations in cold blood using your abilities of stealth, precision, and of course, a remarkable assortment of weaponry.
Point blank, it’s an insanely fun and immersive game. It would be a crime to not jump on this deal. If this is a game that you’ve been meaning to pick up, well now is the time. You won’t find it any cheaper than this. Click the button below for more details.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Grab a backup pair of wireless earbuds for just a measly $13
- Relieve all your aches and pains with this $60 TaoTronics massage gun
- This portable jump starter battery pack is all yours for just $48
- Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is down to its lowest price again, just $50 right now
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.