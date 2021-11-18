Hohem is running a huge Black Friday sale on a bunch of their smartphone gimbals

Black Friday is coming and to kick things off, Hohem, one of the leaders in smartphone camera accessories has an incredible Black Friday sale you should definitely check out.

We recently covered one of the company’s recent launches, the iSteady Q smart selfie stick, and we’re huge fans of what the company has in its lineup of products.

If you’re a vlogger, photographer, or any sort of social media influencer – you seriously need to check out what Hohem has in store for its Black Friday sale.

From November 22 to the 28th, the company is offering up to 20% discounts on its full lineup of smartphone gimbals. There’s no limit on the discounts either. Let’s check out what’s up for grabs:

Built-in AI vision sensor

Adjustable brightness level

LED indicator

Featurs iStaeady’s 4.0 anti-shake algorithm system

Excellent battery life

This stabilizer features a newly developed “inception” mode that allows you to rotate your phone 360° spontaneously when filming

Face and object tracking

Lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge and can also charge your phone

Optical stabilization and motion speed auto-adaptation

Image: KnowTechie

3-axis stabilization, iSteady 5.0 anti-shaking algorithm, create super smooth video

Power bank feature, 3600mah battery capacity, up to 14h battery life, support action camera charging while shooting, enhance nearly 2 times the action camera battery life.

IPX4 splash proof, resistant to water splashes from any direction

Comptabile with GoPro Hero 10/9/8/7/6/5/4/3, DJI OSMO Action, Insta360 ONE R (4K & 1-Inch), SONY RX0 And similar size action cameras

This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the deals Hohem will be featuring on Black Friday. Everything else the company is offering up in this one-of-a-kind sale can be found here.

If you’re someone who makes it a habit of filming videos or taking pictures from their smartphone, a gimbal is one of those must-have products you should be using. And if you don’t have one yet, you don’t have to worry about spending an arm and a leg if you’re taking advantage of this offering from Hohem. Click here for more deals.

