How to choose the perfect watch

If you are someone that loves their tech, chances are this is reflected in every aspect of your life. From the additional features in the car you drive down to the accessories you choose, such as glasses and watches, technology probably heavily influences all your purchase decisions.

Having an appreciation for skillful engineering and advances in technology is an excellent way to ensure everything you buy is high-quality. When you understand precisely what to look for in the products you buy, you stand a far better chance of buying carefully designed items that are built to perform well and last.

One purchase that you always need to make an informed decision on is a watch. Buying a new watch is something that you may not do very often, so choosing one that can withstand daily use over many years is crucial.

As purchasing a watch is an investment, it is vital to know precisely what you are looking for to ensure you find the perfect watch for you. There is an incredible range of watches to choose from, so making a decision can be a real challenge. Here are some of the ways you can make sure the next watch you choose is perfect:

Decide on Your Budget

Watches are one of the few purchases you can make that can cost either small change or a six-figure sum. While both options can perform the same essential function of telling the time, there is likely to be a vast difference in every other aspect. So, it is crucial to weigh up your minimum requirements for the watch and how much you are prepared to pay for it.

As the cost of buying a watch spans a wide range of prices, it is vital to consider your budget before shopping around. With so many options, deciding on just one watch can be overwhelming. But, when you set yourself a budget, you will be able to narrow down your choices and begin to refine your search. Setting a budget is also an ideal to prevent yourself from getting carried away and being tempted to buy a timepiece that is way over the amount you intended to spend.

Image: Joe Rice-Jones / KnowTechie

Consider Your Uses

Nowadays, watches do so much more than simply tell the time, so this opens up an even wider range of options. Once you have set your budget, you will be in a great position to start thinking about the kind of watch you want and how you will use it. Deciding on the must-have features your watch needs is essential. While it is great to have a watch that looks good, it is no help at all if it doesn’t do everything you need it to.

Do you plan to wear the watch for sports and to monitor your performance and heart rate? Or, do you simply want a watch that tells the time and looks good? Understanding whether you need the functionality to measure your athletic performance or want a watch that looks great with your work suit is essential. Of course, you may need a watch to fulfill both of these options or decide to buy two watches to serve each purpose.

Choose Your Strap

Your choice of watch strap does so much more than merely secure your timepiece to your wrist. The watch strap you choose is also a reflection of your personality and sense of style. A watch with a plastic strap can ruin the entire look and may make your watch appear cheaper than it is. A leather or metal strap can give off an air of class and make your watch look sophisticated.

If you are prone to nickel sensitivities and get hives when wearing a watch, you may want to select a watch with a fabric strap to prevent it from triggering an allergic reaction. While you may not choose a watch based solely on its strap, it is still crucial when deciding on the right watch for you.

Classically-Designed or Sleek and Modern?

Thinking about the functions that you need your watch to perform and when you need to use it will help to inform your decision over its style. However, many watches nowadays combine classic styles and attractive looks with the best of modern technology. The Grand Seiko hybrid technology is the perfect example of this and is available in several of the brand’s watch collections.

While it can be challenging to decide on the best style of watch, it is essential to pick the right one. If you plan to get many years of use from your watch, you will need to consider which style you believe you will be happy with in several years.

Shop Carefully

As high-quality watches from the top makers in the industry are incredibly sought after, it is essential to know where to buy your watch from. As watches are considered high-value items, this puts watch buyers at risk of counterfeit goods and scams. When you shop for your watch, it is crucial to take care and buy it from a reputable dealer. Seeing a pile of watches that appear to be made by a luxury maker at a local flea market is unlikely to be genuine.

To ensure you don’t get sold an inferior product, it is wise to only buy from authorized dealers and check the watch’s authenticity before you part with any money. It is crucial to remember that if something seems to be good to be true, it probably is. Familiarizing yourself with the characteristics of the watch you want and knowing what to look out for before you start shopping is an excellent way to ensure you buy the genuine article.

Final Thoughts

Buying a watch is an investment, and it needs to look great and perform all the functions you need. Don’t forget that taking your time to shop around and carry out research is just as important when you are buying a watch as it is when purchasing other tech items.

