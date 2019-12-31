How to download PS4 games in Rest Mode

Listen up. Your PlayStation 4 has a superpower. No, really. It’s called Rest Mode, and it allows you to leave your PS4 in a low-power state so it can do things like download games when you’re not using it. Nobody wants to sit there watching the progress bar when downloading or updating their new games, so Rest Mode lets you live your life while your games finish installing.

The thing is, your PlayStation 4 might not be set to take advantage of Rest Mode. Read on and we’ll show you how to make sure you don’t wake up to un-downloaded games.

Download and update your PlayStation 4 games in Rest Mode

To make sure your PlayStation 4 is set up to download games and other content while you’re not using it, there’s a couple of settings you need to ensure are set to on.

It’ll only take a few minutes, and will save hours of frustration for you:

Turn on your PlayStation 4

Once at the main screen, press Up to get to the Function area, and navigate to Settings

to get to the Function area, and navigate to There are two things you want to set to make your games download when you’re not using the PS4

Navigate to System inside the Settings menu, then find Automatic downloads and enable them

inside the menu, then find and enable them Then go back to the main Settings menu, and navigate to Power Saving Settings , then select Set Features Available in Rest Mode

menu, and navigate to , then select The most important setting here is Stay Connected to the Internet , so make sure that has a checkbox selected next to it

, so make sure that has a selected next to it You probably want to change the settings of Supply Power to USB Ports as well, to make sure your controllers stay charged while your PS4 is in Rest Mode

There you go, now your PlayStation 4 console is set to download games and other content (like system updates) while it’s in Rest Mode. Hopefully, you’ll never again feel the pain of watching the slow download bar when you want to play your newly bought games.

What do you think? Plan on using this PS4 feature? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.