I would do anything for this digital billboard cat in Japan

In Tokyo, on one of the massive digital billboards located in the city, there is a new obsession for people that are typically inundated by ads. That obsession? A precious digital cat. A baby. A sweet angel. Too pure for this world.

Its appearance is semi-random, popping up in between ads, before taking a long six-hour nap at 1 AM. The cat, which doesn’t have a name, but is affectionately called “Shinjuku east exit cat” by locals, calls a curved 26×62 foot LED screen home. That curve is important, as it makes the cat look 3D while it dangles its precious paws off the edge of its stoop.

It’s not just video either, our little feline friend will even greet passersby with little phrases like “nyannichiwa,” which is a blend of “konnichiwa “and “nyan.” Truly adorable stuff here.

As The New York Times reports, this magical, digital cat isn’t trying to sell you anything. Instead, the companies behind the digital angel are doing it to lift people’s spirits.

“There are many reasons we decided to display the cat, but one of the big reasons is that with corona, the world became very dark,” says Takayuki Ohkawa, a spokesperson for one of the companies. “Through the cat display, we wanted to revive Shinjuku and make it brighter.”

If you want to see the cat for yourself (virtually), there’s a livestream of the billboard available, but just keep in mind that a lot of the time, it will be filled with ads, but a glimpse of that sweet, sweet cat is totally worth it.

