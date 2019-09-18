If you just bought a new iPhone 11, slap this clear case on it for just $4

If you just dropped $800+ on the new iPhone 11, for the love of God, slap a case on it. The last thing you need after dropping a wad of cash on it is having it fall out of your hand and smash on the floor. Seriously, you don’t want that. We’re guessing you don’t want that either. Just the thought of it is giving us a panic attack.

Well, if that’s the case, we found a killer deal on this clear iPhone 11 case that’s being sold for just $4 with code TPH7FTQ4. That’s right; a $4 case protects your $800+ investment. I mean, uh, that’s kind of a no-brainer, and it would be pretty silly to pass on this.

Seriously, even if you don’t like the case, buy it and keep your phone protected while you look for a better one. $4 is a great price to pay for peace of mind. Don’t pass this up.



Reminder: To get the discount, you’ll have to enter coupon code TPH7FTQ4 at checkout to see the savings.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.