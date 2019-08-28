If you need a spare, eBay is blowing out Xbox One controllers at just $35 a piece

If for some reason you’re in need of a spare Xbox One controller, eBay is currently running a deal that puts one in your hand for just $35 each. The good thing here is that you have color options to choose from too. Whether it’s a Black or White controller, they’re both yours for $35 a pop.

Anyways, these are the newest models that have Bluetooth built right into them, meaning they’ll also work with your PC without the need for an adapter.

We don’t normally see these drop to $35 unless it’s a huge sales event like Black Friday, so if you’re in need of a spare, this is the best time to snag one up.

Note: In order to get the discounted price, you’ll have to add the item to your shopping cart. From there, you’ll see the discounted price when you check out.

