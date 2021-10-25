If you’re thinking about preordering a new MacBook Pro, it’s going to be a while until you get it

Apple only just released the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models last week, and they’re already having trouble shipping them to customers in a timely manner.

Maybe it’s unprecedented demand for the first MacBooks powered by Apple silicon that are worthy of the Pro moniker, or maybe it’s COVID-related slowdowns to the world’s supply chains, but whatever the reason, expect your MacBook Pro pre-orders to maybe arrive before Christmas.

Standard configurations of the 14-inch MacBook Pro were saying Nov 16 – Nov 23 for the expected shipping date. Yes, November, for something you order now, a week after the release date. The picture for the 16-inch MacBook Pro is very similar, with the same shipping windows. Hey, at least none of them are saying after the holidays (yet), right?

It gets even worse if you want to customize your MacBook Pro to upgrade it from the base models. Depending on the choice of CPU, storage, and RAM, you might get quoted mid-December before you can get the MacBook Pro that you just paid for.

At least Apple doesn’t charge you until they do ship, otherwise, you’d be $6K lighter for nearly two months without being able to use your highest-spec MacBook Pro.

It’s not just the new MacBook Pro range that’s delayed from Apple. When the iPhone 13 was announced last month, it already had shipping delays within minutes, with delivery dates promised for October.

If you go customize an iPhone 13 Pro right now, you’ll get quoted a delivery date of the end of November, or possibly the beginning of December. The Apple Watch Series 7 is showing December delivery dates for some models, and the dreaded “unavailable” for some other styles. The iPad mini also shows Nov-Dec, as does the normal $329 iPad.

It’s not all doom and gloom for Apple fans though, you can still get the iPad Pro or iPad Air as in-stock items in many Apple Stores, or for shipping immediately. That’s nice to see in the last two years of delays affecting literally everything.

