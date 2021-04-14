Spotify just released its first hardware device, the amusingly named “Car Thing.” It’s been in the works for a couple of years, with the original prototype looking way different from the released version.

The company is using it for promotional purposes for “a limited time,” where Spotify Premium users can sign up to get one for free, with people just having to pay shipping and handling.

The kit comes with the device, a car charger, multiple ways to mount it on your dash, and some stick-on cable clamps so you don’t have dangling cables across your dash. If selected by whatever randomized luck mechanism Spotify is using, you’ll get an email with details on how to claim your Car Thing.

Here’s how to put your name on the list, so you have a chance of getting your own Car Thing for free.

If you’re a Spotify Premium user, you can try to claim a Car Thing for free*

Okay, the * is because you have to pay shipping & handling. We had to put that in.

Here’s how to claim your Car Thing (yes, we hate the name too): Head on over to the Spotify Car Thing site Sign in, then click on Put me on the list at the top right Wait for Spotify’s email saying you’ve been chosen

If you’re selected, you’ll get Car Thing for free, with a $6.99 shipping & handling charge for the contiguous U.S., or $14.99 if you live in Alaska or Hawaii. While it does say only Premium subscribers can sign up, I was able to put my name down on the list, so YMMV (Your Mileage May Vary).

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: