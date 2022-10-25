iMessage is down for a ton of people right now

If you are having issues texting people on your iPhone right now, you’re not alone. iMessage is having issues for a ton of people right now.

Downdetector is currently showing over 9,000 reports for iMessage outages. From comments on Downdetector and Twitter, outages seem to be mainly focused in the US, but it is possible they are more widespread.

Image: KnowTechie

Twitter users are also reporting the outage, with new reports coming in by the second. Some users have regained service, however. It’s a bunch of mixed reports at present.

One Downdetector user notes, “I definitely thought it was just me. I restarted my phone and everything lol.” Another says that “service is back up in LA.”

iMessage not workin rn — Mac Lauren (@jmacheroes) October 25, 2022

It’s not just you: lots of reports about iMessage not working for some users. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 25, 2022

Interestingly, Downdetector is also showing outages for Verizon, T-Mobile, and more.

We’ll continue to update as more information is made available about iMessage being down.

