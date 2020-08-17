Improve your posture with this $180 sit-stand desk converter

We all know the dangers of sitting for too long. While sit-stand desks help, they can be expensive and time-consuming to construct. Plus, you may already love your desk. Buying a new one might be too expensive and burdensome.

Mount-It! Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Desk Converter was made for anyone that wants to improve their posture and overall health while staying focused and productive at work.

The unique design makes it perfect for almost any desk or cubicle. Mount-It! boasts enough room for two large monitors and other devices. Your laptop and tablet will be accommodated with room to spare.

Adjusting the desktop is simple: just squeeze the side handles and the gas spring mechanism does the rest. When you need to sit down again, just reverse the process.

Sitting too long has been shown to increase your risk for obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, and abnormal cholesterol levels. Chances that you’ll suffer from cardiovascular disease and even prematurely die are increased when you sit all day.

With Mount-It! you take your health back into your hands. We might not be able to avoid working on a computer all day, but we can certainly change our positions throughout the workday. You’ll feel more comfortable and energetic as you allow your body to move throughout the day.

Mount-It! Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Desk Converter is on sale now for just $182.99, an 8% discount from the list price.

