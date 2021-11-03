Instagram DMs are down on desktop (Update, they are back again)

If you use Instagram to talk to friends, and more specifically, use the desktop version of Instagram, then you might have noticed some issues over the past hour or so.

According to various reports on Twitter and first-hand reports from the KnowTechie team, DMs are down. It seems everything is working normally on the iOS app and Facebook’s Messenger isn’t having issues either.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Messenger, Workplace Chat and Instagram DMs.



We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience. #instagramdown — Alexandru Voica (alexvoica.eth) 💀 (@alexvoica) November 3, 2021

DownDetector shows a spike in reports starting around 2:30pm EST:

Here’s what Twitter has to say

When websites have problems, people head to Twitter. Here’s what people are reporting:

Yall Instagram dms messin up ? — Lauren🇹🇹❤️ (@_babyloeee_) November 3, 2021

Everyone coming to twitter to see if instagram dms are down for everyone else #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/R2TiFkGE4i — Sam (@commondramaa) November 3, 2021

This better be the scenes back at Instagram hq #instagramdown for the 1000th time this year. pic.twitter.com/4gBAobKO9J — Marwa~ (@Marwaaa02_) November 3, 2021

Update 11/3/2021 3:35 PM ET: Everything seems to working normally again with Instagram on desktop.

