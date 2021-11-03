Connect with us

Instagram DMs are down on desktop (Update, they are back again)

Instagram is having issues… again.
instagram social media logo and blurred background
Image: KnowTechie

If you use Instagram to talk to friends, and more specifically, use the desktop version of Instagram, then you might have noticed some issues over the past hour or so.

According to various reports on Twitter and first-hand reports from the KnowTechie team, DMs are down. It seems everything is working normally on the iOS app and Facebook’s Messenger isn’t having issues either.

DownDetector shows a spike in reports starting around 2:30pm EST:

instagram outage
Screenshot: KnowTechie

Here’s what Twitter has to say

When websites have problems, people head to Twitter. Here’s what people are reporting:

Update 11/3/2021 3:35 PM ET: Everything seems to working normally again with Instagram on desktop.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

