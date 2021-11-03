News
Instagram DMs are down on desktop (Update, they are back again)
Instagram is having issues… again.
If you use Instagram to talk to friends, and more specifically, use the desktop version of Instagram, then you might have noticed some issues over the past hour or so.
According to various reports on Twitter and first-hand reports from the KnowTechie team, DMs are down. It seems everything is working normally on the iOS app and Facebook’s Messenger isn’t having issues either.
DownDetector shows a spike in reports starting around 2:30pm EST:
Here’s what Twitter has to say
When websites have problems, people head to Twitter. Here’s what people are reporting:
Update 11/3/2021 3:35 PM ET: Everything seems to working normally again with Instagram on desktop.
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Remember that controversial face photo-tagging feature Facebook uses? They’re shutting it down
- Instagram will finally let you make posts from desktop
- This Twitter user wrote a set of rules to follow, and honestly, we should all practice these
- For some reason, you can now watch TikTok videos on Amazon Fire TV