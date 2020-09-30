Invest in your health with this non-contact digital thermometer for $40

In these uncertain times, being able to take temperatures, quickly, accurate and at a distance, is as useful as ever.

Do yourself and your family a favor, and invest in the iRyno Infrared Digital Non-Contact Thermometer for just $40. It typically sells for $70.

This thermometer provides instant and accurate temperature results with no direct contact needed, and is FDA-certified. Whether you’re checking your own temperature, that of a child or loved one, or screening folks before coming into your business, this thermometer is versatile and could be a staple of your daily life.

The iRyno thermometer is designed with an advanced sensor, and the easy-to-read results are displayed on the LCD screen less than two seconds with a beeping sound and different colors for three temperature ranges. Blue indicates normal body temperature, purple means a low fever and red signifies a high fever.

It’s simple, it’s effective, and it’s useful in ways you wouldn’t have thought of. There are two modes for human and objects, if you need the thermometer for analyzing cooking, water or room temperature.

The thermometer has a 4.5 out of 5-star average review on Amazon and comes with two AAA batteries and a manufacturer’s two-year limited warranty. Don’t delay making a small investment into this innovative, user-friendly tool that can change your life for the better.

