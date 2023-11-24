Is it tech or is it art? All we know is it’s 15% off for Black Friday

Showcases of artistry and technical genius alike, Grid Studio frames are an intriguing blend of creativity and technology.

If you’ve been contemplating sprucing up your space with Grid Studio’s unique fusion of technology and art, now is your chance.

With the special Black Friday offer, you can enjoy a 15% discount across their entire range. All you need to do is use the code BF15 at checkout, and the discount is yours to enjoy!

The code is valid until the 24th of November, so make sure to take advantage of it while it lasts. Why should you get Grid Studio frames? Well, for starters, they are a great talking piece with family or friends.

Grid Studio Frame The Grid Studio Frame is a celebration of retro technology, meticulously repurposing vintage phones into eye-catching art pieces. Each piece offers a nostalgic journey into the past while doubling as unique home decor, encased in a high-quality wooden frame. What We Like: Unique: Each piece from Grid Studio is a distinctive blend of technology and art that isn't found elsewhere.

Nostalgic Factor: The use of vintage phones could hit the nostalgia chord, taking you back to simpler times.

Quality Materials: Every frame is thoughtfully and carefully crafted, ensuring lasting durability.

Perfect Gift: For those seeking a memorable gift for tech-lovers, this could be an ideal choice.

Grid Studio frames combine technology with art

Image: Grid Studio

Grid Studio frames are unique pieces of modern art that ingeniously combine technology and creativity.

Each piece is an encapsulation of nostalgia, carefully crafted by repurposing technologically relevant devices of the past and presenting them as artistic masterpieces.

Every frame is a celebration of iconic gadgets from the golden era, be it an iPhone or a Nintendo 3DS, meticulously disassembled and arranged in an aesthetic grid layout.

What’s captivating about Grid Studios is their attention to detail. They present all components, including the smallest of screws and chips, in such a way that each product tells its own story.

The combination of stark outlines and retro tech-inspired lines helps denote individual components, resulting in a visually striking piece of wall art.

Each piece is informative, appealing, and a perfect conversation starter, making it an excellent gift for technology enthusiasts and art lovers alike.

This Black Friday, these stunning Grid Studio frames are also available at a discounted price. Using the code BF15 on their website, you can save 15% off your purchase.

Don’t miss this chance to own a chunk of techno-history elegantly transformed into a timeless piece of art.

