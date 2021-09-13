It looks like that rumored 1TB iPhone probably is coming tomorrow

Apple soothsayer and all-around supply-chain guru, Ming-Chi Kuo, dropped a new investor note over the weekend with some goodies about tomorrow’s “California Streaming” Apple Event. Thanks to 9to5Mac, we’ve got all the goods, including the iPhone Pro range coming in a 1TB storage option for the first time.

First rumored over half a year ago, the increase to a 1TB storage option for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max has been corroborated by Kuo. We thought last month that it wasn’t going to appear, after a report from TrendForce.

That shift in storage options also means that the 64GB option won’t be in the lineup this year. Every model in the iPhone 13 range will start at 128GB of storage, with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also having 256GB and 512GB options, and the Pro range having 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options.

So, storage won’t be in short supply but maybe the iPhone handsets could be. The ongoing component shortages due to the pandemic continue, so it might be hard to get hold of one of the new iPhone 13 models at first.

Alongside the iPhone 13, Kuo also thinks Apple will release the AirPods 3 at the event tomorrow. That doesn’t mean that the AirPods 2 will immediately be pulled off shelves, it’s more likely that Apple will sell both, at different price points.

