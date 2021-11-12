News
It’s not just you, TikTok seems to be down for many users (updated)
Users are swarming to Twitter to complain about the outage.
Update 11/12/2021 10:36 AM ET: According to Downdetector, outage reports seem to be dying down, indicating that the service is back up and running. There’s still no official word from TikTok so it’s unclear if this was an isolated incident. We’ll update the post once more information is made readily available.
If you have been trying to get your TikTok fix this morning and have had issues with the app, just know you are not alone. Many people on Twitter are reporting that the app isn’t working for them.
We’re unsure if this is limited to certain areas or users, but the app is working for the only KnowTechie member with the app (me).
Downdetector also shows a spike of issues with the app this morning:
Here’s what Twitter is saying about the TikTok outage
We’ll continue to update this as more information is available.
