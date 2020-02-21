Join the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate club for just $1

If you are an Xbox gamer and you’ve been interested in trying out Microsoft’s new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – right now, you can score one month of the service for just $1. It usually costs $15 a month. This deal applies to only new subscribers.

Game Pass Ultimate basically combines everything from the Xbox Gold sub and the Game Pass service which gives you access to over 100 titles that you can download and play at any time. Xbox Live Gold is typically $60 (or $10 a month) and Game Pass is $15 a month.

Play new games the day they’re released, and enjoy a wide variety of games, from recent blockbusters to critically-acclaimed indie titles. Discover and download titles you’ve always wanted to play or revisit favorites that you’ve been missing.

Listen, $1 is an absolute steal and it’s something that definitely shouldn’t be passed up. If you don’t like it – you’re only out one measly dollar. That’s hardly a gamble. Either way, this opportunity is up for the taking. Just remember, this deal only applies to new members only. Click the button below to learn more.

