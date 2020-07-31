Jumpstart your developer skills with these Python 3 master classes for just $30

Python 3 is quickly rising as a top general-purpose programming language for coding foundations. If you’re looking to beef up your resume, make a career change, or expand your developer skills, this course may be for you. The Python 3 Complete Masterclass Certification Bundle brings you everything you need to take on the language, all for only $30.

Every new skill starts with acquiring the basics. With over 600 lessons and content available 24/7, you’ll start your programming journey with an introduction to Python 3. You’ll learn the fundamentals of Python and soak in basic concepts such as how to manipulate strings, learning flow control, and file processing on the platform, and so much more. With easy to follow lectures and plenty of examples presented, you’ll be able to learn each concept comprehensively.

You’ve got the basics down; now it’s time to amp it up. The masterclass bundle includes courses designed to take students to the next level in their Python 3 expertise. Each lesson will teach you advanced techniques for automating databases, performing data analysis operations, building network apps from scratch, and so much more.

With 30 hours of guided content, you’ll be exposed to hands-on exercises that will take your skills to new heights. Practice by learning and take each concept into the real-world with step-by-step activities that help you better grasp each technique. You’ll even be rewarded with a certification of completion once you finish all seven courses, bringing valuable experience to your coding portfolio.

With all the courses together pricing out at $1,400, you can learn the leading general-purpose language today for only $30 — that’s 97% off! Bring on the learning with The Python 3 Complete Masterclass Certification Bundle and start a career as a developer from the comfort of your home.

