Keep your glasses clear with this $13 FogBlock anti-fog solution

While out running errands, you pull into the grocery store parking lot and gather your belongings. Keys, phone, wallet. And then you slip your face mask on over your nose and mouth and start your trek into the store.

Except that you’re not even halfway through the parking lot before your glasses fog up.

It’s a well-known struggle for many these past few months that personal face masks and glasses do not play nice. So instead of going through your day continuously adjusting your mask and glasses to no avail, FogBlock has your back.

The FogBlock Anti-Fog Solution is the solution to keeping your lenses clear. The anti-fog spray is streak-free and non-toxic making it safe to use for all lenses including glasses, sunglasses, and goggles. Its long-lasting formula lasts up to 24 hours so there’s no need to keep reapplying through your day. A single pack is on sale for $12.99 and multi-packs are also available.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Just spray FogBlock on your lenses and let them dry for five minutes, you don’t need a cloth or anything to wipe them down. The travel-friendly 1 oz. bottle is the perfect travel size for the airport so you can just slip it into your bag and know that you’ll have a crystal clear view no matter where you go.

Whether it’s just to the post office or standing in line at the store, make sure your glasses or face-shield to impede your vision and snag the FogBlock anti-fog solution now.

