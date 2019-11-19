Connect with us

Keep your Joy-Cons always charged with this $8 Joy-Con charging dock

Nothing worse than picking up a pair of dead Joy-Cons.

Image: KnowTechie

If you’re looking for an affordable solution to keep your Joy-Cons constantly charged, look no further than this KINGTOP charging station because right now it’s just $8 with code 35Q7ALAX.

Listen, we can give you a million reasons to buy it, but the best one can we can think of is that it’s just $8. You can’t beat that. Not to mention, the added bonus of having your Joy-Cons ready to go is always a nice touch. And with a nearly a perfect user review rating – rest assured you’re getting a quality product here. Here are some of the key features:

  • Fast Charges all 4 controllers in about 3.5 hours. Never worry about your Joy-Cons not being charged, you’re always ready to play.
  • Individual LEDs indicate the charge status for each Joy-Con. Red when charging and green when fully charged
  • Easy to use
  • One Year Warranty and 90 days money-back guarantee

Again, at just $8 this is a steal. We definitely wouldn’t think twice about jumping on this deal. Heck, at that price, you can buy a friend one too. Not to mention, it makes for a great holiday gift. Just remember to enter code 35Q7ALAX at checkout to see the discount.

