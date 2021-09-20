Kids in China will soon be extremely limited on how much time they can spend on TikTok

ByteDance, the company behind the massive social video sharing platform TikTok, has added some new restrictions to the Chinese version of the app for users 14 and younger. Douyin, as the platform is known in China, will now be limited to 40 minutes per day for kids in China under the age of 15.

In a blog post on the company’s website last week, the company outlined its new restrictions. The new restrictions are somewhat in line with recent regulations passed by the Chinese government restricting online gaming time for users under the age of 18.

As for ByteDance’s new restrictions, they are a bit more lenient in some cases and more strict in others. The company’s new restrictions only allow users 14 and under to access Douyin from 6 AM to 10 PM. Though they have a wide window that they can hop on the app in, they will be limited to 40 minutes per day.

Additionally, the company said it will begin to adjust the content that it promotes to its younger Chinese users. Those users under 15 will be recommended more educationally driven content. Content such as science experiments, museum and gallery exhibits, or other interesting and educational topics will be promoted for kids.

Authorities in China have been cracking down on time spent online by younger people as of late. This new restriction from ByteDance is surely an effort to appease the Chinese government, which sees excessive online usage in teens as a major problem in its society.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: