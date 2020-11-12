Knock off some early holiday shopping with this $59 Lenovo Android tablet from Walmart

The holiday season is slowly creeping upon us and if you want to get a headstart on some early shopping, you might know someone who wants this as a gift. For a limited time, Walmart is blowing out this Lenovo Tab M8 tablet for just $59. It typically sells for $90.

On its own, the sleek Smart Tab M8 boasts a premium design, fast connectivity, and multimedia enhancements like Dolby Atmos. Connect it to the Smart Charging Station dock and open a world of possibilities with the Google Assistant’s Ambient Mode. For more product details, click here.

Regardless if you need this for yourself or end up gifting it to someone else, paying only $59 is a no-brainer. If worse comes to worst, you’re only out $59 vs. the regular $90. Again, this makes for a great gift. We’re not sure how long this price will be available so we suggest jumping on this sooner than later.

