Deals
Knock off some early holiday shopping with this $59 Lenovo Android tablet from Walmart
If you have someone in your family that’s known to break expensive gadgets, get them this instead.
The holiday season is slowly creeping upon us and if you want to get a headstart on some early shopping, you might know someone who wants this as a gift. For a limited time, Walmart is blowing out this Lenovo Tab M8 tablet for just $59. It typically sells for $90.
On its own, the sleek Smart Tab M8 boasts a premium design, fast connectivity, and multimedia enhancements like Dolby Atmos. Connect it to the Smart Charging Station dock and open a world of possibilities with the Google Assistant’s Ambient Mode. For more product details, click here.
Regardless if you need this for yourself or end up gifting it to someone else, paying only $59 is a no-brainer. If worse comes to worst, you’re only out $59 vs. the regular $90. Again, this makes for a great gift. We’re not sure how long this price will be available so we suggest jumping on this sooner than later.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Snag this two-pack of smart plugs for just $11
- Score two years of NordVPN and its killer password manager for just $99 (normally $400)
- Do yourself a favor and buy this $30 portable car jump starter, it’s $20 off right now
- Amazon has the AirPods Pro down to just $194 right now
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.