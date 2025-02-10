Leak suggests Google Pixel 9a could launch next month

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The Google Pixel 9a is shaping up to be an interesting midrange smartphone, with leaks and rumors suggesting an earlier-than-expected release.

Reports indicate several notable upgrades, including a larger 6.3-inch display boasting an impressive 2,700 nits of peak brightness, potential improvements to the rear camera, and a better battery with faster charging speed.

Just over a month before its anticipated launch, a new render of the device has surfaced, courtesy of renowned leaker Evan Blass.

Although the original post on X/Twitter was taken down, 9to5Google managed to capture the image in time, giving us a fresh look at the upcoming device.

Google Pixel 9a could launch in March 2025

The render showcases the front of the Pixel 9a, though at first glance, there are few obvious changes from its predecessors.

The design appears to align with the Pixel 9 series, at least in certain aspects. The right side of the device houses the power button and volume controls, while subtle antenna lines are visible upon closer inspection.

However, one of the more intriguing rumors concerns a potential design shift—the possible removal of the rear camera bar.

If this change materializes, it would mark a significant shift from Google’s established design language, as all current Pixel models, including the Pixel 9 series, feature this distinctive element.

Further supporting the credibility of this leak is the wallpaper displayed in the render where was leaked earlier.

Reports indicate that Google will open pre-orders for the Pixel 9a on March 19, 2025, with retail availability following a week later on March 26.

This timeline is akin to last year’s Pixel 8a launch, where pre-orders coincided with the official announcement.

Given this precedent, it is highly likely that March 19 will mark the unveiling of Google’s next midrange contender. However, the official launch date isn’t set in stone yet.

What do you think about the Pixel 9a so far? Looking forward to buying one? We want to hear from you in the comments down below, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

