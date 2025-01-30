Google Pixel 9a reportedly launching in mid-March

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google has been shaking up its launch schedules since last year. First, the company moved up the Google Pixel 9 launch from October to August.

The Search Engine company is also changing the Android 16 release from Q3 2025 to Q2, and Google will reportedly continue the trend with the Google Pixel 9a.

In yet another Google Pide 9a report, Android Headlines revealed the device’s pre-order and shipping dates.

The outlet claims that the mid-range Pixel 9a will be launched around mid-March, with the pre-order going live on March 19.

Meanwhile, the online order will start shipping on March 26, and the device will hit the shelves the very same day.

Should the report prove true, Google is set to unveil the Pixel 9a several months ahead of schedule, as the company typically reveals its Pixel A series devices during the Google I/O event in May.

Report also claims an unusually chunky battery for the Google Pixel 9a

Today’s report also claims that the Pixel 9a will pack a chunky 5,100 mAh battery, the biggest in the Pixel’s history.

For comparison, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL packs a 5,060mAh battery.

Image: Android Headlines

While earlier leaks suggested a 5,000 mAh battery, this represents a significant advancement, as prior Pixel A models have never exceeded the 4,500 mAh threshold.

The upcoming Pixel 9a will feature not only a massive battery but one so substantial that it overshadows the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Either way, if the leak proves accurate, it will eradicate one of Pixel A’s long-standing issues: poor battery life.

In addition to the battery, the unverified specifications for the Pixel 9a feature the Tensor G4 processor, a 6.2-inch FHD+ Actua display, options for 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, and four available colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony.

A recent report indicates that the Pixel 9a could be priced at $499, aligning with the previous year’s base model.

However, if you opt for the 256GB version, expect a price of around $599—$40 higher than last year’s cost.

We really didn’t wish for another price hike; however, this shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Google pulled the same stunt with its Pixel 9 series a few months ago.

