Leak reveals the complete Google Pixel 9a spec sheet

Google Pixel 9a leaks have started picking up pace. After the recent reveal of real-world images, we now have another leak with the whole spec sheet of Google’s upcoming budget smartphone.

The folks at Android Headlines acquired a complete spec sheet for the Google Pixel 9a from an unnamed wireless carrier, which a secondary unknown source has apparently confirmed.

Google Pixel 9a leaks spec sheet leaves no stones unturned

So, diving right into the Google Pixel 9a specs sheet, we have the Tensor G4 processor with an M2 Titan security chip to power the upcoming Pixel mid-ranger.

At the display front, the device will pack a 6.285-inch Actua Display with a peak brightness of 2,700 nits and HDR brightness of 1,800 nits.

The leaked specs sheet also states that Google will opt for Gorilla Glass 3 protection for the screen and an IP68 water and dust-resistant rating for the phone.

The specs look pretty good so far. A previous leak also suggested that the Pixel 9a could be slightly thinner than its predecessor, the Google Pixel 8a.

However, the leaked spec sheet reveals that may not be the case.

Based on the leaked dimensions, the Pixel 9a will measure 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm, making the device slightly taller and wider but not thinner.

While the Pixel 9a seems like a slightly bigger device, it may end up weighing 3 grams less than its predecessor at 185 grams.

Pixel 9a will pack a dual camera setup on its rear like the previous Pixel A series phones, featuring a 48MP primary GN8 Quad Dual Pixel lens with an aperture of f/1.7 alongside a 13MP Sony IMX712 ultrawide with an aperture of f/2.2.

Meanwhile, the front sensor will be the same as the ultra-wide.

Google Pixel A series phones have historically had a short battery life, and when paired with one of the slowest charging speeds in the market, they were a mess.

We were hoping for an upgrade in that specific realm for the Pixel 9a, and the leaked spec sheet doesn’t totally disappoint.

The Google Pixel 9a will have a 5,100 mAh battery, roughly 600 mAh larger than the Pixel 8a. The charging speed will also be improved from a silly 18W to a modest 23W.

However, the wireless charging will remain the same at 7.5W, and like the flagship Pixel 9 models, it will not support Qi2.

Lastly, the spec sheet revealed no upgrades to Pixel 9a’s RAM and storage situation; they will remain the same as last year, with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Google introduced a higher storage variant for its A-series phones for the first time with the Pixel 8a, and it seems the company will likely continue the trend for the upcoming Pixel 9a.

Now, for the most sensitive part: the price. Based on the leaked details, the Google Pixel 9a will cost $499 for the 128GB variant in the US, the same as last year.

However, the price of Verizon’s mmWave model will go up to $549.

As for colors, the Google Pixel 9a will be available in the usual Obsidian and Porcelain colorways. There will be a Peony colorway, the new pink shade introduced with the flagship Pixel 9 series.

However, the Iris colorway piques our interest and is said to be a bluish-purple shade.

There you go, the entire leaked Google Pixel 9a spec sheet, and it looks like the last phone of the Pixel 9 series will be pretty interesting, with its new design and slightly upgraded hardware.

As for the release date, there’s no official word on it, but rumors suggest that Google is planning an early launch around March, which is two months earlier than Google’s usual Pixel A series launch window.

