Latest Google Pixel 9a leaks reveal display, battery, and price details

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google surprised everyone with the Pixel 9’s August launch, and rumors suggest the Search Engine giant may also launch its next Pixel A series phone, the Pixel 9a, a bit earlier next year – probably around March, as evident from the piled-up leaks.

The latest Pixel 9a comes from Android Headlines, which leaked numerous details, from its specs to potential pricing.

A larger screen for Google Pixel 9a and Tensor G4 chipset

Image: Android Headlines

According to the report, the Pixel 9a could sport a bigger 6.3-inch Actua display with a 60-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, similar to the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro.

Besides the larger display, the device is also expected to get larger physically, measuring 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9 mm, making the device a tad taller, wider, and thicker than the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro.

Despite getting slightly bigger, the Pixel 9a could weigh just 186 grams, making it 2 grams lighter than its predecessor, the Pixel 8a, and considerably lighter than the flagship Pixel 9 series phones, which weigh roughly 200 grams.

Unfortunately, the device is expected to retain its polycarbonate back, with no glass back this year either.

Regarding design, the Pixel 9a is likely to adopt the flagship Pixel 9 series’s design language, as evident from the renders. The biggest change, however, is the camera island.

Image: Android Headlines

Based on the renders, the Pixel 9a is ditching the iconic visor design and not adopting the Pixel 9’s new camera design. It’s a simple dual-camera setup aligned with the phone’s back.

Moving to the cameras, the Pixel 9a is tipped to sport a new 48MP primary camera, and we have seen the same camera on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

A 13MP ultra-wide lens will accompany the new primary camera, and the front camera is expected to stay the same 13MP.

In addition, the Pixel 9a is tipped to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB.

The last Pixel 9a details concern the pricing, which Google will reportedly start at $499, the same as last year’s Pixel 8a.

Google Pixel 9a could also sport a larger 5,000 mAh battery

Image: Android Headlines

In addition to these Pixel 9a details, a previous Android Headlines report revealed that the upcoming Pixel budget would sport a whopping 5,000 mAh battery.

A 5,000 mAh battery is not a big deal, especially when OnePlus’s next flagship is rumored to sport a 6,000 mAh battery. However, it’s a big deal for the Pixel A series phones.

The Pixe 5a was the last model to pack a significantly larger battery than its predecessor. After that, all the Pixel A phones had around 4,500 mAh batteries – more or less.

This particular jump is significant for the Pixel 9a and may even make it the best phone in the Pixel 9 series in terms of battery life.

In contrast, the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro packs a smaller 4,700 mAh battery, and only the Pixel 9 Pro XL packs a 5,060 mAh battery.

However, that phone is also larger and has a massive display with a high refresh rate.

Image: Android Headlines

Hence, the Pixel 9a could easily outperform the Pixel 9 Pro XL with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Unfortunately, it’s still unclear if Google plans to upgrade the charging speed. If the company doesn’t upgrade, the larger battery size will do more harm than good.

Pixel’s A series phones currently offer meager 18W wired and 7.5W wireless charging support, so a speed boost will be a welcome change.

Lastly, according to the information provided by Android Headlines, Google is expected to launch the Pixel 9a around March instead of its usual May window.

This could mean the budget will compete with Apple’s next budget iPhone, the iPhone SE 4.

What do you think about the Pixel 9a so far? Would you pick it over the upcoming iPhone SE 4? Tell us your thoughts below in the comments, and follow us on our Twitter and Facebook for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news