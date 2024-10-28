OnePlus 13’s camera specs, battery and fast charging details revealed

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

OnePlus cryptically revealed that its next mainstream flagship, the OnePlus 13, will grace China on Halloween, October 31st, at 4 PM GMT (4 AM ET).

It will be one of the first Android smartphones to sport Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with a custom Oryon CPU.

In addition, the company has started its usual marketing campaign, which involves slowly revealing key details of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone until its launch day.

Last week, OnePlus disclosed the camera details of the OnePlus 13, and today, the company has revealed additional details such as battery size, fast charging speed, etc.

Triple 50MP rear cameras for OnePlus 13

Image: Weibo

Last week’s Weibo post confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 13 will have a triple 50MP camera on its back.

Yeah, you heard it right. All cameras on the OnePlus 13’s back will be 50MP sensors, including a 50MP LYT-808 main camera, a 50MP ultrawide shooter (120-degree field of view), and a 50MP periscope lens.

So, the OnePlus 13 keeps its predecessor’s primary camera but replaces the periscope and ultrawide sensors.

However, OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis later specified that the new periscope camera is a 3x shooter with an f/2.6 aperture, optical image stabilization, and a 1/1.95-inch sensor size, the same as the OPPO Find X8’s 3x camera.

Most interestingly, OnePlus is dropping the OnePlus 12’s 64MP 3x shooter in favor of a new 50MP, so the resolution is dropping.

However, OnePlus likely expects a slightly larger sensor would perform better in low-light scenarios.

In addition, the OnePlus 13 will also get more of the OPPO Find X8’s camera features, like 4K/60fps Dolby Vision for all lenses, high-quality Live Photos, freeing moving objects using a specific mode, etc.

OnePlus 13 is coming with a giant 6,000 mAh battery with improved charging speeds

Image: OnePlus (Via Android Authority)

OnePlus 13’s preemptive revelation doesn’t end here. Over the weekend, the company confirmed a few more details on Weibo, including the device’s battery, charging, buttons, connectivity, and more.

According to the post, the OnePlus 13 will pack a whopping 6,000 mAh battery, paired with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Now, 6,000 mAh is a big battery. However, it is only 600mAh larger than the OnePlus 12. So, it’s not the biggest jump, but a considerably large battery, nonetheless.

According to OnePlus, this 6,000 mAh battery will provide up to 11 hours of video playback and 7.1 hours of navigation.

In addition, OnePlus has confirmed Wi-Fi 7 support for the OnePlus 13, similar to the most recent flagships, such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Google Pixel 9 series.

The company also boasted about improved NFC and antenna technologies on the OnePlus 13.

Image: OnePlus (Via Android Authority)

A fan-favorite feature is also returning: the Alert Slider on the OnePlus 13.

After inspecting the leaked renders, we already figured this out long ago, but OnePlus also clarified that its functionality remains unchanged. The Slider will offer three modes: ring, vibrate, and silence.

The device will offer four microphones with AI-based noise reduction for improved clarity during calls.

While we have most of the OnePlus 13’s specs in our hands, some are missing, especially the specs of the rumored improved display.

That said, we won’t have to wait long for the full disclosure, as Halloween is just around the corner, and so is the launch of the OnePlus 13.

