OnePlus 13 gets a spooky release date for China debut

OnePlus is finally ready to unveil its next-gen flagship phone, the OnePlus 13. The company has officially announced that it release the device on Halloween this year in China. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has also officially opened pre-orders for its upcoming flagship.

We have been hearing rumors about the OnePlus 13 for a while now. There have also been some official confirmations about what we can expect from the device. And now, the company is ready to take the wraps off the device.

OnePlus 13 is coming on Halloween in China

OnePlus shared a teaser on Weibo that showcases the design of the OnePlus 13. It also reveals the launch date of the device for China. The teaser also reveals that the OnePlus 13 will launch on October 31 at 4 PM GMT (4 AM ET).

While it only confirms the China release of the device, we can expect the OnePlus 13 to make its global debut in Q1 2025. The device is already up for pre-order in China.

Image: OnePlus (Via Android Authority)

As for the design, the OnePlus 13 sports a slightly different design than its predecessor with a circular rear camera module with Hasselblad branding, flat edges, and the iconic alert slider.

The video also showcases the color options that we will get with the OnePlus 13. It will be available in three shades: White Dew Morning Dawn, Blue Moment, and Obsidian Secret Realm. All those are fancy ways to say white, blue, and black/grey, respectively.

Besides this, the company has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC and a BOE X2 OLED panel with a local refresh rate technology.

Leaks suggest that the device will draw power from a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support, a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor, and an IP68/69 rating for protection against dust and water.

