Leak gives first look at the OnePlus 13 with subtle design tweaks

OnePlus just announced that it will launch Oxygen OS 15, based on Android 15, later this month. On the hardware side, a new leak has revealed possible images of the OnePlus 13, the company’s next mainstream flagship.

OnePlus was already rumored to launch the OnePlus 13 early in China, so this is the right time to get the first look at what OnePlus has in store for its next-generation Android flagship. However, the image leak is a bit different than usual.

We don’t have CAD renders, but what looks like promotional and real-life images from multiple sources.

Prominent leaker Digital Chat Station originally shared the images on the Chinese social media site Weibo.

However, the post has since been edited, and the images have been removed, likely to protect the source or some other concerns. So, we urge you to proceed with skepticism until more concrete evidence arrives.

OnePlus 13 imagery leak

Image: Digital Chat Station

The first one is a real-life photo of what seems to be an OPPO Find X8 and an unknown OnePlus handset, which is apparently the OnePlus 13.

If this is accurate, the OnePlus 13 will receive some subtle design changes, but the round camera island will remain. However, the flash has been changed, the border that extends from the border to the camera island is missing, and the Hasselblad H long is different and more prominent.

Meanwhile, the other two images are different. They are more like high-quality renders of the OnePlus 13 and look pretty impressive.

Image: Digital Chat Station

However, there’s also a chance that these are not leaked renders but good mock-ups.

We have two shots of the same OnePlus 13 from different angles. The second is a close-up of the back panel, revealing a grippy textured finish.

The device also has flat metal edges, like the OnePlus X, which is a departure from the company’s usual design language.

OnePlus 13’s rumored upgrades

Image: Digital Chat Station

The information from this supposed render leak ends there, so once again, take these leaked images with a grain of salt.

Meanwhile, on the hardware side, previous OnePlus 13 leaks have revealed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC will power the device. If OnePlus pushed up the launch date, it could be one of the first devices to feature Qualcomm’s next powerhouse flagship mobile chip.

A recent leak revealed that the device may feature a unique display feature called localized display refresh rate control. The feature lets active parts of the screen update more frequently than static ones.

Either way, the OnePlus 13 is coming soon, and we are mainly waiting to see if it lives up to our expectations. We may not have to wait long for that, as rumors hint that the company may launch the device in China by the end of the month and likely hit the US market a few months after that.

What do you think about the OnePlus 13? Does it look good to you, or would you have liked a radical design changes? We’d love to hear from you below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

