OnePlus 13 will feature localized display refresh rate control

The OnePlus 13 has been making headlines as one of the most anticipated upcoming phones, with details regarding its capabilities and design continuously surfacing online. Thanks to these leaks and rumors, we have a rough idea of what to expect from the device.

Now, OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will support localized refresh rates in different screen areas. This unique and intriguing trait can significantly improve the device’s power efficiency.

OnePlus 13 will come with a unique display feature

OnePlus confirmed on Weibo (via Android Police) that the OnePlus 13’s rumored Micro Quad-Curved screen supports a local high refresh rate capability. In other words, different parts of a single screen can operate at different refresh rates.

The smartphone’s screen is the main battery component. Reducing the screen’s brightness can help preserve battery life, but the refresh rate also plays an important role.

Image: OnePlus (Weibo)

This new function could help ensure that some portions of the screen have a greater refresh rate than other display sections. This could extend battery life and create a much more fluid viewing experience overall.

For example, one section of the screen could display content at a high refresh rate while another section, displaying static text, could decrease the refresh rate to a lower Hz. This is an advanced LTPO technology.

Another OnePlus 13 display feature that could have an indirect impact on battery life is its sun display. This display provides more accurate colors and is easier to see in direct sunlight.

This feature can reduce the brightness required to see your phone in a sunny environment, consuming less power and saving battery life.

Word on the internet is that the OnePlus 13 will draw power from a 6,000mAh battery at the helm. With this huge battery capacity and a display that consumes less power, we can expect a solid battery backup from the OnePlus 13.

Besides this, the OnePlus 13 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC under the hood. The OnePlus 13 could be released by December this year, and we expect to learn more about it in the coming days.

