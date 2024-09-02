OnePlus 13 could launch earlier than expected this year

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next mainstream flagship phone, the OnePlus 13, and the latest report suggests that it could arrive earlier than usual.

The OnePlus 12 debuted in early January 2024, but the device was launched a month earlier, in December 2023, in its home country, China. However, renowned leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) recently claimed in a Weibo post that the OnePlus 13 could arrive in China within the next two or three months.

The leaker elaborated that the company may push its press conference to the end of October. However, the launch may be pushed to November; if that happens, the likely launch date will be November 11.

While the leak doesn’t include why the company is pushing up the launch date of its flagship, we speculate it is to capitalize on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon summit.

Qualcomm has confirmed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 with Oryon CPU for October 2024. If OnePlus launches its next flagship right after, the OnePlus 13 will be one of the first smartphones to feature Qualcomm’s next flagship chipset, improving its sales and profits.

In addition, if the OnePlus 13 arrives early in China, the global launch will likely follow soon and hit the United States around December.

OnePlus 13 specs we know so far

Rumors about the OnePlus 13 have surfaced slowly, and the latest report suggests the handset may feature a whopping 6,000 mAh battery with 100W wired charging. The report did not include wireless charging support, but we wholeheartedly expect OnePlus to add it.

The other specs include a 6.8-inch 2K 8T LTPO panel with a “micro-curved” glass top. OnePlus 13 may continue to offer the same 50MP primary lens with the Lytia LYT-808 sensor, which has an f/1.6 aperture, and upgraded ultra-wide and zoom cameras.

