OnePlus 13 leak suggests new display, controversial change

After a few disappointing releases, OnePlus finally made a strong comeback with the 2024 OnePlus 12. Now, it seems the company is planning more changes for its next flagship, which is still far from its debut.

According to the well-known leaker Digital Chat Station on the Chinese social media site Weibo, the OnePlus 13 may feature a “straight screen” with a micro-curved glass cover design, different from the previously rumored quad-curved display.

The post is machine-translated from Chinese, so there might be some discrepancies.

Image: KnowTechie via Weibo

However, the information suggests that the next OnePlus flagship may have a flat display covered by curved glass on all four sides to create a bezel-less experience.

The latest HONOR and Xiaomi phones have used this type of display, though their displays have a slight curve. We’ll have to wait and see how OnePlus executes this design.

Interestingly, the leak doesn’t end there.

No wireless charging for the OnePlus 13?

Image: KnowTechie via Weibo

A few days ago, DCS leaked more information about the upcoming OnePlus 13 and the possibility that the smartphone may not feature wireless charging capability, which is a controversial decision.

OnePlus has faced criticism in the past regarding this, and the OnePlus 12 was the first phone since the OnePlus 10 Pro to support wireless charging.

If this report is accurate, we are unsure what OnePlus is thinking. But it is difficult to imagine a flagship Android phone with no wireless charging support in 2024.

Either way, the leak also states that the OnePlus 13 will pack a massive 6,000 mAh battery and a 100W wired charging.

The OnePlus 12 already had a massive 5,400 mAh battery. Expanding the battery size would be a nice touch, especially if it would give the phone a nice long two-day battery life.

The DCS leak also revealed that the OnePlus 13 would pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which we already knew. Previous reports suggest no camera improvements, as the OnePlus 13 will continue with the same camera sensors as the OnePlus 12.

Still, the most intriguing part of the leak is the OnePlus 13’s supposed flat display with curved edges and the omission of wireless charging, which feels a bit questionable.

Have any thoughts on this new OnePlus 13 phone leak? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news