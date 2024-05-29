Mobile
Samsung likely launching Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 on July 10
Mark July 10, 2024 on your calendar for the next Galaxy Unpacked.
Samsung is rumored to hold its second Galaxy Unpacked event a bit early this year, where we speculate to witness the unveiling of its next-generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Ring, and more.
According to the latest report from the Korean news outlet The Chosun Daily, Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is set for July 10 in Paris, France.
Interestingly, the mention of July 10 comes once again roughly a month after SamMobile first reported it, which makes us think the date might be accurate.
Both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will be slimmer and lighter
Even if we believe the July 10 date to be accurate, without an official announcement, it seems Samsung is planning an early launch for its foldables, as the company usually sticks to its August launch window.
However, according to the Korean outlet, there’s a reason for this change. Samsung wants to ‘capitalize on the special effects (sic)’ of the Olympics, which begin on July 26.
In addition, the Korean outlet mentioned that both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be thinner and lighter than their predecessors.
We also know that Samsung’s next-generation foldables will be accompanied by the Galaxy Watch 7 series, which will include an “Ultra” variant, the Galaxy Ring, and likely the Galaxy Buds 3 with a new design.
So, if you’re eager to see what Samsung has in store this year, mark July 10 on your calendar, even though there’s no official announcement yet.
What are your thoughts on these latest Samsung Galaxy phone leaks? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra may get two key camera upgrades
- Samsung officially rolls out Galaxy AI on new Flip, Fold, and Z Fold 5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 to get 25W charging yet again
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra could be exclusive to South Korea
Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Powerful ideas in 15 minutes
Artificial intelligence investment journalist building an easy-to-read AI investing email newsletter. Get smarter about investing in AI in 5 minutes.
Keep up with the Electric Vehicle industry.
Get the weekly report on the Electric Vehicle industry. Read by over 7,000 EV geeks weekly.
Simple News for Consumers, Workers, and Investors
Learn about the economy and the companies impacting workers, consumers, and the environment
Telkom University
May 29, 2024 at 4:46 pm
Exciting news for Samsung fans! The article hints at the upcoming launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, expected to debut on July 10. This reflects the theme of anticipation and excitement surrounding new product releases in the tech industry.
URL/a>