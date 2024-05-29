Connect with us
hellotech banner ad

Mobile

Samsung likely launching Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 on July 10

Mark July 10, 2024 on your calendar for the next Galaxy Unpacked.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5
Image: KnowTechie

Samsung is rumored to hold its second Galaxy Unpacked event a bit early this year, where we speculate to witness the unveiling of its next-generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Ring, and more. 

According to the latest report from the Korean news outlet The Chosun Daily, Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is set for July 10 in Paris, France.

Interestingly, the mention of July 10 comes once again roughly a month after SamMobile first reported it, which makes us think the date might be accurate.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will be slimmer and lighter

An image of two foldable smartphones displayed open in a cross formation with their screens facing outward. Both devices have a dark sleek design, with one showing a triple camera setup on the back. The image is set against a dark background with a watermark indicating "@OnLeaks x @Smartprix."
Image: Smartprix

Even if we believe the July 10 date to be accurate, without an official announcement, it seems Samsung is planning an early launch for its foldables, as the company usually sticks to its August launch window.

However, according to the Korean outlet, there’s a reason for this change. Samsung wants to ‘capitalize on the special effects (sic)’ of the Olympics, which begin on July 26.

Two modern smartphones with foldable designs displayed against a white background, one partially folded in an upright position and the other fully folded, showing an external screen and camera module.
Image: Smartprix

In addition, the Korean outlet mentioned that both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be thinner and lighter than their predecessors

We also know that Samsung’s next-generation foldables will be accompanied by the Galaxy Watch 7 series, which will include an “Ultra” variant, the Galaxy Ring, and likely the Galaxy Buds 3 with a new design. 

So, if you’re eager to see what Samsung has in store this year, mark July 10 on your calendar, even though there’s no official announcement yet.

What are your thoughts on these latest Samsung Galaxy phone leaks? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics

Saurav loves writing and tech. So, after engineering, he didn't look back and embarked on a journey to become a tech writer. Saurav has worked for various tech websites across the globe. Saurav has recently joined Know Techie and is proud to be a part of it.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Telkom University

    May 29, 2024 at 4:46 pm

    Exciting news for Samsung fans! The article hints at the upcoming launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, expected to debut on July 10. This reflects the theme of anticipation and excitement surrounding new product releases in the tech industry.
    URL/a>

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powerful ideas in 15 minutes

Artificial intelligence investment journalist building an easy-to-read AI investing email newsletter. Get smarter about investing in AI in 5 minutes.

Try it FREE today
EV Universe logo with turquoise bolt design.

Keep up with the Electric Vehicle industry.

Get the weekly report on the Electric Vehicle industry. Read by over 7,000 EV geeks weekly.

Try it FREE today
White chevron on navy blue background.

Simple News for Consumers, Workers, and Investors

Learn about the economy and the companies impacting workers, consumers, and the environment

Sign up Today

More in Mobile

mcafeee banner ad