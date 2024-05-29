Samsung is rumored to hold its second Galaxy Unpacked event a bit early this year, where we speculate to witness the unveiling of its next-generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Ring, and more.

According to the latest report from the Korean news outlet The Chosun Daily, Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is set for July 10 in Paris, France.

Interestingly, the mention of July 10 comes once again roughly a month after SamMobile first reported it, which makes us think the date might be accurate.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will be slimmer and lighter

Image: Smartprix

Even if we believe the July 10 date to be accurate, without an official announcement, it seems Samsung is planning an early launch for its foldables, as the company usually sticks to its August launch window.

However, according to the Korean outlet, there’s a reason for this change. Samsung wants to ‘capitalize on the special effects (sic)’ of the Olympics, which begin on July 26.

Image: Smartprix

In addition, the Korean outlet mentioned that both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be thinner and lighter than their predecessors.

We also know that Samsung’s next-generation foldables will be accompanied by the Galaxy Watch 7 series, which will include an “Ultra” variant, the Galaxy Ring, and likely the Galaxy Buds 3 with a new design.

So, if you’re eager to see what Samsung has in store this year, mark July 10 on your calendar, even though there’s no official announcement yet.

What are your thoughts on these latest Samsung Galaxy phone leaks? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

