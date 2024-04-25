New OnePlus 13 leak reveals LTPO tech for its 6.8-inch 2K screen

After the immense successor, the OnePlus 12, the company OnePlus is hellbent on making its next Android flagship Android handset another game-changer.

A past rumor even suggested that OnePlus is looking into launching the OnePlus 13 with a brand-new design. Hopefully, it won’t be as controversial as the current “Toilet Seat” design.

However, today’s OnePlus 13 rumor comes from the avid leaker Digital Chat Station’s post on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo.

According to the leaker’s post, the unreleased OnePlus flagship handset will pack a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO “micro-curved” screen.

We have heard of OnePlus’s interest in “micro-curved” screens for its upcoming handset, and the rest of the display specs suggest that the OnePlus 13’s display will be on par with that of its predecessor, the OnePlus 12.

However, the LTPO tech for variable refresh rate is a welcome addition.

Spec leak hints that the OnePlus 13 will carry mostly the same hardware

Image: KnowTechie

DCS has also revealed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC for the next OnePlus. However, we already know it, courtesy of Yogesh Brar’s post on X/Twitter from a few days ago.

Brar’s leak reiterated the new design and rear camera arrangement with some additional details.

According to Brar, the OnePlus 13 will keep the same camera specs as its predecessor. The OnePlus 12 has a pretty good 50MP + 48MP + 64MP camera setup, but fans would have appreciated something a bit better.

Even the 32MP front camera will remain the same.

In addition, the next OnePlus will also stick to the same 5,400 mAh battery and 100W wired charging support.

Based on these leaks, the OnePlus 13’s main highlight would be its new design and “micro-curved” display.

That said, it’s still too early to reach a conclusion. OnePlus 13 is eight months away, at least, from its China launch.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news