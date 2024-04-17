OnePlus Pad 2 could be a more premium offering than the first

OnePlus’s first tablet, the OnePlus Pad, took the world by surprise with its stunning design, great hardware, and a price to die for.

It was surely an excellent addition to the small cesspool Android tablet space, and it was clear that OnePlus was setting its sights on demolishing Samsung’s dominance.

All things point to OnePlus just starting, and if the latest rumor has any gravity to it, we may soon witness OnePlus’s second tablet, likely to be named the OnePlus Pad 2.

Tech journalist Max Jambor previously hinted that we might see the OnePlus Pad 2 in the second half of 2024, and now, his most recent X/Twitter post hints at OnePlus’s Pad 2 sporting Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

OnePlus Pad 2 could be the first premium tablet from the company

Image: OnePlus / KnowTechie

Jambor is a known tipster, and many of his predictions have been proven to be accurate in the past.

So, if this leak has any weight, OnePlus is gunning for the premium tablet spot. Otherwise, using a flagship Qualcomm chipset would be meaningless.

Currently, Samsung’s top-tier 2024 Android smartphone, the Galaxy S24 series, uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, although it’s an overclocked variant with the moniker “for Galaxy.” However, it only makes a slight difference in performance.

On the other hand, Samsung’s next Galaxy Tab S10 is expected to sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and OnePlus is likely targeting to topple its market with the OnePlus Pad 2.

The original OnePlus Pad had the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 powering the tablet, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is leaps and bounds ahead of it. This could be a stepping stone for more exciting upgrades like a brighter, high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel.

These potential upgrades also mean a higher price tag for the OnePlus Pad 2. However, OnePlus could still keep its price tag slightly lower than Samsung’s to attract more potential customers.

Either way, Jambor revealed the OnePlus Pad 2 is coming in the second half of 2024, probably hot on the heels of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10, which may be announced at the July Unpacked event, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Watch 7.

