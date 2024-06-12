OnePlus 13 could feature upgraded zoom and ultra-wide cameras

OnePlus’s next flagship, the OnePlus 13, is all but confirmed to be a radical shift from the company’s previous offerings.

It seems OnePlus is betting heavily on the OnePlus 13, which will bring significant design tweaks and hardware changes.

Previous leaks have suggested that the OnePlus 13 may feature a new, highly spaced 2K LTPO display and a larger battery.

However, it may not support wireless charging capability, which is a controversial bit of information that is hard to believe.

The latest leak from the tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo focuses on the unreleased OnePlus 13’s rear cameras.

While the leak indicates the device will sport its usual triple camera array on its back, it will feature two major changes.

New telephoto and ultra-wide sensors for OnePlus 13

Image: KnowTechie via Weibo

According to DCS’s details on the Chinese social media site, OnePlus aims to keep the same primary camera on its upcoming flagship.

So, you can expect the same 50MP Sony LYT-808 sensor as 2024’s OnePlus 12. However, the periscope and the ultrawide sensors are changing.

The OnePlus 12 offered a 64MP Omnivision OV64B sensor for its telephoto and a 48MP Sony IMX581 sensor for its ultrawide sensor.

These sensors will reportedly be replaced with the Sony IMX882, a 50MP sensor previously used on China-exclusive handsets like the OnePlus Ace 3V, though the OnePlus 13 is still expected to offer 3x zoom.

While this is undoubtedly an upgrade compared to the previous sensors, it is uncertain whether the upgrade will impact real-life applications.

In summary, the OnePlus 12 has a reliable camera in good light conditions, and we sincerely hope OnePlus addresses this issue with the OnePlus 13.

In addition, OnePlus is rumored to change the design so that the new sensors will be housed on an entirely new camera island.

Either way, the OnePlus 13 is still a long way from its launch. The Chinese announcement is expected in December, so we are bound to get more information and at least one render before that.

