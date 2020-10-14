Learn about genetics with the 23andMe Ancestry Service, now only $99 (normally $199)

Learning about your ancestry and genetics can be interesting. Not only can you get an idea of where your family comes from, but now, these DNA kits can give you more insights into your health. The kits can be a bit pricey, though, which is why now is the perfect time to snag this 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service for only $99. Typically, this would cost you $199. Thanks, Prime Day!

This kit from 23andMe is extremely easy to use and lets you look into your ancestry, but also your DNA and genetics. This is an interesting feature, as it can help explain different things about your family’s health and even “[d]iscover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.”

If you’ve been holding off on a kit like this, now is the perfect time, as it is discounted a whopping 50% off.

The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

