Learn how to stop cybercriminals with this $60 ethical hacking course bundle

While the term “hacking” may draw up images of an individual in a hoodie your invading privacy and stealing protected information in a dark basement, there’s actually a whole lot more to it. Ethical hacking, the practice of testing cybersecurity and identifying potential breaches based on their hackability is a valuable and viable career path that you yourself could pursue.

The 2020 Premium Ethical Hacking Certification Bundle will help you on your way to becoming a cybersecurity superhero by training you in the art of ethical hacking with eight courses and 417 lessons. Right now, it’s just $60.

Start out with the Complete Ethical Hacking & Cyber Security Masterclass Course to get familiar with the value of ethical hacking and start applying it to your current or future workplace. Then move onto a PenTesting with OWASP ZAP mastery course to learn to use the ZAP, a fine-grained tool that every penetration tester, hacker and developer needs in their arsenal. With the All-In-One Hacking Guide, you’ll change how you think about computer security to enter the out-of-the-box mindset ethical hacking requires.

Practice protecting WordPress from vulnerabilities and breaches, pinpoint network vulnerabilities and learn to use BitNinja to stop security breaches in their tracks. Study for the CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001) and CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst (CS0-001) test for a well-rounded, resume-boosting and useful cybersecurity skillset.

Priced at $1,600 when sold separately, the 2020 Premium Ethical Hacking Certification Bundle is currently available for just $59.99. This course bundle is specially designed to give you the tools you need to jumpstart your way towards a job or career in ethical hacking.

