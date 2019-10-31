Deals
Learn to code for just $45 with this discounted 12-course bundle
Learn coding best practices & programs and build effective websites with 12 coding courses & nearly 150 hours of content.
Computer programming has become an indispensable skill for anyone looking to get ahead in tech or any other industry. Luckily, with the internet’s democratization of information, getting started on learning the foundations of coding doesn’t require admission into Stanford. Seriously, it doesn’t. Dive into the basics of coding and beyond with the 12-course, 150-hour Premium 2020 Learn to Code Certification Bundle.
Go in any order and learn at your own pace with these tried and true courses that are specially designed to teach you the best coding practices and programs and start building effective websites right off the bat. Learn languages, frameworks, and tools including Python, Django 2, Java, JavaScript, Keras, Flutter, Dart, HTML, CSS3, AngularJS and SQL.
Immerse yourself in comprehensive course material that walks you through the basics and then the more advanced elements of coding. No matter your current level, this bundle has what you need to grow your skills, confidence, and hire-ability in a competitive job market.
Explore all 1,479 lessons included in this bundle at a dramatically reduced price: 98% off, down to just $45. Learning to code is now more accessible than ever. Start today with the Premium 2020 Learn to Code Certification Bundle.
