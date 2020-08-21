Learn to make the most of Salesforce with this killer $25 online course

Salesforce has already proven its usefulness when it comes to generating sales. Whether you are already using it, or just about to start, the 7 courses in The Complete Salesforce Trailhead 2020 will help you utilize every single advantage it offers. If you want to be a Salesforce expert, here is where you start. And now you can have lifetime access for only $25.

Each of the courses is absolutely packed with content, including quizzes and hands-on challenges, so that you can make sure you are acquiring the knowledge you need. No matter what level of experience you already have with Salesforce, even if it’s none whatsoever, you will be able to jump in and start learning immediately. The courses are:

Admin Beginner Trail – Starting with the very basics of the Salesforce platform, you will learn everything from setup to navigation, reports, importing and exporting data, even customization and so much more.

– Starting with the very basics of the Salesforce platform, you will learn everything from setup to navigation, reports, importing and exporting data, even customization and so much more. Admin Intermediate Trail – Moving on, you will explore data security, building processes and automation.

– Moving on, you will explore data security, building processes and automation. Admin Advanced Trail – At the end of this section, you will have achieved expert admin status by mastering the most advanced Salesforce features.

– At the end of this section, you will have achieved expert admin status by mastering the most advanced Salesforce features. Declarative Lookup Rollup Summary – This is where you will learn why DLRS is used in Salesforce, and when it is appropriate to do so.

– This is where you will learn why DLRS is used in Salesforce, and when it is appropriate to do so. Developer Beginner Trail – Developers can find out how to quickly build apps on the Salesforce Platform in this course.

– Developers can find out how to quickly build apps on the Salesforce Platform in this course. Developer Intermediate Trail – Next, developers can learn how to use powerful integration and mobile tools to build even more complex apps.

– Next, developers can learn how to use powerful integration and mobile tools to build even more complex apps. Developing AppExchange App Trail – At this point, you will be ready to start developing, packaging and testing your very first apps for the AppExchange.

Ordinarily, lifetime access to these valuable courses would cost $299. But this bundle is currently being offered at 91% off, so you can acquire it right now for $25.

