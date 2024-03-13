As spring arrives, outdoor activities are back on the agenda. The JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker is the perfect companion for these outings, delivering powerful, high-quality audio wherever you go.

In fact, it’s arguably more than perfect but we’ll leave that debate for another day. Today, we’re focusing on this amazing, rare-to-come-by-offer.

The JBL Xtreme 2 is usually available for $349.99, but for a limited time, you can get it for $199.99 for a while at Best Buy.

JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker The JBL Xtreme 2 speaker is a fantastic addition to anyone who loves taking their favorite music with them outdoors. Whether you want to have a barbecue, you're going to the beach, or you just want to chill in a different room, the JBL Xtreme 2 will go with you. What We Like: Clear and powerful sound.

Rechargeable battery with 15-hours playing time.

Having outdoor fun with the JBL Xtreme 2

The JBL Xtreme 2 is the ideal Bluetooth speaker for outdoor parties because it can get quite loud, filling the yard with your favorite music and someone’s least favorite. The sound will not only be loud but also rich in bass. Like, insanely deep bass, thanks to the passive bass radiators situated at both ends of the speaker. This speaker is great for outdoor use because it is water-resistant, with an IPX7 rating. It’s not afraid of getting a little wet. Essentially, if you drop it in the pool and scoop it out fast enough, the speaker won’t die on you.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

It’s also worth noting that the JBL Xtreme 2 has a rechargeable 10,000mAh battery that offers up to 15 hours of playtime, so even if you spend your whole day outside blasting music, you’d still be good to go.

If not, buy a spare battery, and you’ll never have to worry about battery life again—or at least until you find yourself with two dead batteries.

So, if you’re just as ready as we are for the warm weather, make sure to add the JBL Xtreme 2 to the cart and order it while it’s still $150 off. Seriously, this is an awesome deal and the beset time to pick up a speaker like this.

